Whole Genome Sequencing Market: Projected Growth through 2030 with Regional Insights

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole Genome Sequencing: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for whole genome sequencing is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 and forecast to reach $6.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2025 to 2030.



The growing research to understand the impact of genetic mutations on the occurrence of cancer, rare diseases, infectious diseases, etc., is driving the demand for WGS technology. Further, the decreasing genome sequencing costs influence market growth. Furthermore, government initiatives to establish genome data banks and healthcare organizations such as NHS (National Health Service) evaluating WGS for cancer diagnosis and treatment monitoring highlight the clinical utility of the technology.



Data analysis and management challenges and a lack of infrastructure in emerging countries hamper the market's growth. The high cost of sequencers and the lack of skilled professionals affect the market in regions such as Asia-Pacific and South America. However, with a growing emphasis on the automation of sequencing operations, WGS workflows can have simplified operations with reduced manual operations.



This report highlights the current and future market potential of whole genome sequencing (WGS) and provides in-depth market estimates. This data-focused report covers market projections until 2030 at the global and regional levels for each segment.

It provides market estimates and forecasts based on the product and service type, sequencing type, workflow end user, application and region. By product and service, the market is segmented into instruments, consumables and services.



By workflow, the segments include pre-sequencing, sequencing and data analysis. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into research institutes, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and others. By application, the market is categorized as infectious diseases, cancer research, rare genetic diseases, pharmacogenomics and others.

Geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). The report includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year 2024, estimated data for 2025, and forecasts of CAGRs through 2030.





The Report Includes

67 data tables

Industry insights and a brief overview of the global market for whole genome sequencing (WGS) technology

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, including projections of CAGRs through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects for the global market, accompanied by a market share analysis by product and service type, workflow, application, end user, and region

Country specific sales data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Europe, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Future Trends and Development

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Chapter 2 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Market

Global Market for Whole Genome Sequencing, by Product and Service

Global Market for Whole Genome Sequencing, by Workflow

Global Market for Whole Genome Sequencing, by Application

Global Market for Whole Genome Sequencing, by End User

Global Market for Whole Genome Sequencing, by Region

Chapter 3 North America Whole Genome Sequencing Market

Chapter 4 Europe Whole Genome Sequencing Market

Chapter 5 Asia-Pacific Whole Genome Sequencing Market

Chapter 6 Rest of the World Whole Genome Sequencing Market

Chapter 7 Whole Genome Sequencing Market by Product and Service

