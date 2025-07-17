Magnesium Sulfate Market Volume to Exceed 3,670.97 Thousand Tones by 2034

Ottawa, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global magnesium sulfate market volume is reached at 2,701.66 thousand tones in 2025 and is expected to be worth around 3,670.97 thousand tones by 2034, the market is expanding due to an increasing demand from agriculture and emerging pharmaceutical uses, A study published by Towards chem and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research

The Magnesium sulfate (or sulphate), an inorganic salt that contains magnesium, sulfur, and oxygen, is common in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food additives, and industry. It is often used in agriculture to improve crop yield by ameliorating magnesium deficiency in the soil. In pharmaceuticals, magnesium sulfate is used as an anticonvulsant, to replenish electrolytes, and as a laxative.

Global market demand will take off with increased demand for fertilizers that are nutrient-rich and the increased use of magnesium sulfate in medical treatments and expanding industrial use. Moreover, the move toward sustainable agricultural practices, as well as an increasing awareness of soil health will assist overall market growth. However, sustainable growth will be constrained slightly by price fluctuations of raw materials.

Magnesium Sulfate Market Major Trends?

Increased Demand for Organic Fertilizers - The increasing preference towards eco-friendly and sustainable farming practices is increasing the consumption of magnesium sulfate in organic fertilizers to improve crop nutrition.

Growth of Pharmaceutical Uses - An increase in the use of magnesium sulfate in intravenous therapies, mainly for eclampsia and magnesium deficiency, is driving consumption levels for pharmaceutical-grade magnesium sulfate.

Growing Applications in Animal Feed Supplements - Increasingly magnesium sulfate is added to animal feed for bone strength and metabolic functions, especially in livestock farming.

Emerging Industrial Applications - As a stabilizer, desiccant, and coagulant, historically there have been industrial applications in textiles, pulp and paper, and chemical processing. The popularity of this versatile product is increasing.

Global Magnesium Sulfate Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Volume in 2025 USD 2,701.66 Thousand Tonnes Market Volume by 2034 3,670.97 Thousand Tonnes Growth rate CAGR of 3.47% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2020- 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Volume in kilotons; revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Segments covered Application, and region Regional scope Americas; Europe; Asia Pacific; Middle East; Africa Key companies profiled Mani Agro Chem; Weifang City Huakang Magnesium Sulphate Factory; Zibo Jinxing Chemical Co., Ltd.; Vinipul Inorganics Private Limited.; China Nafine Group International Co.,Ltd.; ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED; Global Calcium; Richase Enterprise PTE. LTD.; ICL; Rishi Chemical; GROWILL AGROTECH; Central Drug House; HiTech Minerals and Chemicals Group; TRIANGULUM CHEMICALS PRIVATE LIMITED; ANISH CHEMICALS

Magnesium Sulfate Market Growth Factor

Are Government Subsidies and Environmental Policy Driving The Boom in Magnesium Sulfate ?

The government intervention and support provided via subsidies and eco-regulatory practices are accelerating growth in the magnesium sulfate industry. For example, the Indian Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) program provides financial support for the use of specific non-urea fertilizers, such as fertilizers containing organic micronutrients (magnesium). The fact that magnesium sulfate is both nutrient rich and considered environmentally friendly, along with its increasing popularity among farmers and the support of environmental policy and subsides increases the profile of magnesium sulfate.

In Europe, the Commission's target of a 50% reduction in nutrient loss in soils and a 20% reduction in fertilizer use by 2030 are changing agricultural activity from one that is nutrient hungry to one that is less reliant on nutrient input and efficiency.

Furthermore, there is an increasing global focus on improving soil health, reducing the dependence on chemicals in farming, and improving climate resilience in some regions that will also increase the demand for magnesium sulfate.

Magnesium Sulfate Market Impact of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is now improving magnesium sulfate production and distribution. The leading magnesium sulfate producer PQ Corporation and K+S are using AI‐powered predictive analytics to better predict crystallization process allowing them to reduce downtime about 15 % and provide more consistency in yield. Most innovative feed‐grade magnesium sulfate producers are developing a slow‐release blend with probiotics as an additional tool for better livestock nutrition, to improve absorption and lower stress levels in animals.

With Gujarat Alkalies expanding into India, their business model is supported by AI tools to enable real‐time process monitoring to provide more capacity into the market to accurately account for increasing agricultural needs. Lastly, AI models can simplify and improve quality assurance in the safety and reliability evaluation of sensor data that ensures pharma‐grade purity across magnesium sulfate products, maintain a competitive advantage.

Magnesium Sulfate Market Opportunity

Could Integrating Zeolite be the Next Big Advancement for Magnesium Sulfate in Agriculture?

An interesting opportunity for the magnesium sulfate sector is pairing it with zeolite-based soil technologies. Recent studies, including one published in May 2025 by researchers in India, have concluded that creating fertilizers that combine magnesium sulfate with a natural zeolite provides a functional slow-release fertilizer. This system would increase crop growers' ability to benefit from nutrient accessibility while improving soil water retention and reducing leaching of nutrients with tremendous benefits for resource-limited and degraded regions.

Moreover, using zeolite with magnesium sulfate aids sustainability in agriculture by ensuring a constant supply of magnesium, enhancing crop yield, and reducing agricultural impact on the environment. As farmers continue to implement precision and eco-efficient farming methods, the synergy with zeolite may provide a brilliant alternative for magnesium sulfate usage beyond current.

Magnesium Sulfate Market Challenges

Health and environmental risks- There are risks to human health and the environment with the overuse of magnesium sulfate in agricultural practices, which could lead to soil deterioration and water contamination. These long- term environmental effects and human health risks may limit the widespread use of magnesium sulfate, particularly in regulated ecosystems.

Availability of alternatives- Numerous soil conditioners, fertilizers, and pharmaceuticals serve a similar purpose as magnesium sulfate. The availability of cheaper or higher-performing alternatives will slow the use of magnesium sulfate when there is competition in both the agricultural and healthcare sectors.

The availability and supply of raw materials- As magnesium sulfate production relies on consistent availability of minerals and chemicals, interruptions to extraction activities, geopolitical tensions, or regulations surrounding the distribution of raw materials can affect the stability of supply and production costs.



Magnesium Sulfate Market Segmentation

Application Insights

What Made Agricultural Grade the Dominant Segment in the Magnesium Sulfate Market in 2024?

The agricultural grade segment dominated the market in 2024, due to there is a growing awareness among farmers across the world. Farmers are aware of the importance of soil nutrient management and magnesium's role in plant photosynthesis, increasing crop yield. Countries that have intensive agricultural production usage will increasingly be adopting magnesium sulfate as a fertilizer supplement, especially for crops like potatoes, tomatoes, citrus fruits, and grapes. The increasing trend toward organic farming and demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly fertilizer formulations has a growing preference for agriculture grade magnesium sulfate worldwide.

The industrial grade segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the next few years. There is an expanding base of applications across multiple sectors, including construction, chemical manufacturing, textiles, and personal care. Industries utilize magnesium sulphate for a variety of applications, or usages, including cement additives, dye-setting agents, flame-retardants, cosmetic formulations, etc. With rising levels of industrialization in new and emerging economies, there is a growing demand for multifunctional, cost-effective raw materials like magnesium sulfate.

Regional Insights

Why is Europe is leading the Magnesium Sulfate Market?

Europe dominated magnesium sulfate market in 2024, with established farming practices using magnesium sulfate, it was developing veterinary and supplementary pharmaceutical applications for magnesium sulfate as feed, and it had well established regulations in place to secure soil health and perpetuate sustainable farming practices. It is also driven by awareness of plant deficiencies in crop production and continued drive to increase agricultural productivity.

Germany Market Trend

Germany is the greatest contributor among European countries, employing magnesium sulfate in the regions rapidly developing agricultural sector in an effort to improve soil health and crop production, such as crops in cereals and vegetables. Germany also has a positive consumption trend in pharmaceuticals and chemical industries that influence many opportunities for consumption in either medicated or industrial grade use in addition to improving coverage in the agriculture space as the leader in Europe.

Magnesium Sulfate Imports and Export by Country in 2023

Country (Export) Trade Value US$1000 Quantity Country

(Import) Trade Value US$1000 Quantity China 127546.26 979,074,000 European Union 19343.83 84,773,200 Germany 89428.31 185,338,000 Malaysia 17935.18 112,934,000 European Union 62532.61 67,605,500 United States 15226.23 26,138,300 Ireland 40110.72 430,442 Finland 14731.01 37,578,200 India 9197.75 44,322,400 France 14683.61 30,873,300 United States 8940.40 13,621,600 Canada 10135.84 21,431,400 Japan 8560.55 2,549,380 Morocco 9969.92 16,327,600 Poland 8274.33 24,692,700 Poland 9871.93 38,063,400 Czech Republic 7228.22 3,946,170 Netherlands 9758.85 21,663,900 France 5112.83 15,581,400 United Kingdom 9060.95

Why is Asia Pacific showing up as the Fastest Growing Region in Magnesium Sulfate?

Asia Pacific expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to rising demand from agriculture, growing industrial sectors, and higher healthcare needs across emerging market countries. Magnesium sulfate is rapidly being adopted in India, China, and Vietnam for agriculture- mainly to increase the health of crops such as rice, sugarcane, and vegetables. In the industrial sector of many markets like textiles and food processing and others, new applications are being developed.

China Market Trends

China is one of the main contributors to increased share in the magnesium sulfate market, mainly because of larger farms, higher volume of chemical processes and farm inputs used in the markets, and increased production of pharmaceutical products. In addition, Chinese producers generate revenue from both the domestic market and globally, through government policies and competitive production costs. This is creating the most dynamic and fastest growing region in the market.

Magnesium Sulfate Market in Competitive Landscape

Mani Agro Chem- India’s largest producer & exporter of magnesium sulphate heptahydrate, shipping over 2,500 shipments annually and trusted globally for quality and timely delivery

India’s largest producer & exporter of magnesium sulphate heptahydrate, shipping over 2,500 shipments annually and trusted globally for quality and timely delivery Weifang City Huakang Magnesium Sulphate Factory- Major Chinese manufacturer supplying agricultural-grade and industrial-grade products, active in Asia-Pacific markets

Major Chinese manufacturer supplying agricultural-grade and industrial-grade products, active in Asia-Pacific markets Zibo Jinxing Chemical Co., Ltd- Key Chinese producer focusing on bulk supply for agri, pharma, and industrial sectors in domestic & export markets

Key Chinese producer focusing on bulk supply for agri, pharma, and industrial sectors in domestic & export markets Vinipul Inorganics Private Limited - Indian specialty chemical firm supplying agri-grade MgSO₄, catering to domestic fertilizer demand

Indian specialty chemical firm supplying agri-grade MgSO₄, catering to domestic fertilizer demand China Nafine Group International Co., Ltd.- Chinese chemical giant with strong production capabilities, active in pharma and agriculture globally

ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED- Indian supplier of pharma/food-grade magnesium sulphate, serving pharmaceutical & nutraceutical industries

Indian supplier of pharma/food-grade magnesium sulphate, serving pharmaceutical & nutraceutical industries Global Calcium- Supplies pharma-grade MgSO₄ for medical and food additives, with distribution across North America & Europe

Supplies pharma-grade MgSO₄ for medical and food additives, with distribution across North America & Europe Richase Enterprise PTE. LTD- Singapore-based trader sourcing Chinese/Indian magnesium sulphate and distributing within SE Asia

ICL- Global specialty minerals firm producing magnesium sulphate among its portfolio for agriculture, pharma, and industrial uses

Global specialty minerals firm producing magnesium sulphate among its portfolio for agriculture, pharma, and industrial uses Rishi Chemical- India-based distributor and producer of agri-grade MgSO₄, supplying regional fertilizer markets

India-based distributor and producer of agri-grade MgSO₄, supplying regional fertilizer markets GROWILL AGROTECH- Indian agricultural-inputs supplier offering magnesium sulphate blends to soil amendment market

Indian agricultural-inputs supplier offering magnesium sulphate blends to soil amendment market Central Drug House- Indian pharma distributor providing pharmaceutical-grade magnesium sulphate within domestic healthcare sector

Indian pharma distributor providing pharmaceutical-grade magnesium sulphate within domestic healthcare sector HiTech Minerals and Chemicals Group- Supplies high-purity mineral products including magnesium sulphate for industrial & pharma sectors.

Supplies high-purity mineral products including magnesium sulphate for industrial & pharma sectors. TRIANGULUM CHEMICALS PRIVATE LIMITED- Indian specialty chemicals company producing agri- and industrial-grade magnesium sulphate

Indian specialty chemicals company producing agri- and industrial-grade magnesium sulphate ANISH CHEMICALS- India-based chemical manufacturer and exporter of magnesium sulphate, targeting agri and industrial users



Magnesium Sulfate Market Top Key Companies:

Mani Agro Chem

Weifang City Huakang Magnesium Sulphate Factory

Zibo Jinxing Chemical Co., Ltd

Vinipul Inorganics Private Limited.

China Nafine Group International Co., Ltd.

ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED

Global Calcium

Richase Enterprise PTE. LTD

ICL

Rishi Chemical

GROWILL AGROTECH

Central Drug House

HiTech Minerals and Chemicals Group

TRIANGULUM CHEMICALS PRIVATE LIMITED

ANISH CHEMICALS



Recent Developments

In April 2025, Camber Pharmaceuticals launches an oral osmotic laxative solution composed of sodium sulfate, potassium sulfate, and magnesium sulfate (17.5 g/3.13 g/1.6 g per 6 oz bottle) for adult colonoscopy preparation, sold in cartons of two 6-ounce bottles .

Camber Pharmaceuticals launches an oral osmotic laxative solution composed of sodium sulfate, potassium sulfate, and magnesium sulfate (17.5 g/3.13 g/1.6 g per 6 oz bottle) for adult colonoscopy preparation, sold in cartons of two 6-ounce bottles . In July 2024, Coromandel International launches its magnesium-enriched complex-grade fertilizer, Paramfos Plus, in Bengaluru. It offers 16% N, 20% P, 13% S and 0.6% Mg, while boosting photosynthesis, early greening, vegetative growth, and ultimately crops yield on a variety of crops .

Coromandel International launches its magnesium-enriched complex-grade fertilizer, Paramfos Plus, in Bengaluru. It offers 16% N, 20% P, 13% S and 0.6% Mg, while boosting photosynthesis, early greening, vegetative growth, and ultimately crops yield on a variety of crops In May 2024, Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company, launched FDA‑approved Magnesium Sulfate in Water for Injection in the U.S. The ready‑to‑use IV premix, offered in multiple strengths, aims to enhance dosing accuracy, patient safety, and streamline hospital inventory.



Magnesium Sulfate Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chem and Materials has segmented the global Magnesium Sulfate Market

By Application

Agriculture Grade

Medical Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Industrial Grade Detergents Pulp & Paper ABS Polymerization Sorel Cement Others

Consumer Segment/Epsom Salt Grade



By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa



