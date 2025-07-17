Bicycle Frames Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Advanced Materials Reshape the $86.3 Billion Landscape - Carbon Fiber Leads in Lightweight Innovations

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bicycle Frames Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Type (Mountain, Hybrid, Road, Other Types), By Material (Aluminum, Steel, Carbon Fiber, Titanium, Other Materials), By Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Bicycle Frames Market is valued at USD 32.3 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 11.5% to reach global sales of USD 86.3 billion in 2034







In recent years, advancements in materials and manufacturing processes have reshaped the market landscape. Carbon fiber frames, for instance, have become increasingly popular among performance-oriented cyclists due to their exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and aerodynamic designs.

Aluminum remains a widely used material for mid-range bikes, offering a balance of affordability and performance, while steel and titanium cater to riders seeking durability, comfort, and a classic aesthetic. The rise of e-bikes has further driven demand for specialized frames that can accommodate electric motors and battery packs, creating new opportunities for innovation and customization.



Regionally, Europe and North America lead the market, driven by strong cycling cultures, established brands, and an emphasis on high-performance and premium bicycles. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region due to its large manufacturing base, increasing urbanization, and growing middle class. With continued advancements in materials, production techniques, and a rising focus on lightweight, durable, and aerodynamic designs, the bicycle frames market is poised for steady growth and diversification.



Key Insights Bicycle Frames Market

Increased use of carbon fiber and other advanced composites to reduce weight and improve performance.

Growing popularity of gravel bikes, spurring demand for frames that balance versatility and durability.

Development of frame geometries and features tailored specifically for e-bikes and their unique requirements.

Rising interest in cycling as a form of transportation, recreation, and competitive sport.

Advancements in material science and manufacturing technologies, enabling high-quality frame production at lower costs.

Increased consumer demand for lighter, stronger, and more comfortable bicycles across all price points.

High cost of advanced materials, limiting accessibility for budget-conscious consumers.

Complexities in balancing strength, weight, and comfort when designing frames for diverse cycling styles.

Fluctuating raw material prices and supply chain issues affecting production and delivery timelines.

Your Takeaways From this Report

Global Bicycle Frames market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024 - 2034

Impact of recent changes in geopolitical, economic, and trade policies on the demand and supply chain of Bicycle Frames.

Bicycle Frames market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 27 countries, 2024 - 2034.

Bicycle Frames market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2024 - 2034.

Short and long-term Bicycle Frames market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis, Technological developments in the Bicycle Frames market, Bicycle Frames supply chain analysis.

Bicycle Frames trade analysis, Bicycle Frames market price analysis, Bicycle Frames Value Chain Analysis.

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products.

Latest Bicycle Frames market news and developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 32.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2034 86.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Harison International

Fiend BMX

Pinion GmbH

Grimaldi Industri AB

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

PIERER Mobility AG

The Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

Ideal Bike Corporation

Trek Bicycle Corporation

SCOTT Sports SA

Advanced International Multitech Co. Ltd.

Topkey Corporation

Tianjin Fuji-Ta Bicycle Co. Ltd.

Worksman Cycles

Hutch BMX Bicycles

Strangerco

Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.

Cicli Pinarello SRL

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

ADK Technology Limited

Cinelli Official

Kona Bicycle Company

S&M Bikes

Velocite Tech Co. Ltd.

All-City Cycles

Quest Composite Technology Corporation

Dengfu Sports Equipment Co. Ltd.

WeThePeople Bike Co.

Fuji Bikes

Jiangsu QYH Carbon Tech Co.

Bicycle Frames Market Segmentation

By Type

Mountain

Hybrid

Road

Other Types

By Material

Aluminum

Steel

Carbon Fiber

Titanium

Other Materials

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s88ylg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment