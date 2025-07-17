Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) Market Set to Soar with 26.90% CAGR, Projected to Reach US$ 233.2 Billion by 2032 Amid Growing Demand for Scalable and Cost-Effective IT Solutions: AnalystView Market Insights

San Francisco, USA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) market was valued at USD 34,680.33 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.90% from 2025 to 2032. DaaS transforms the conventional IT ownership model by offering a subscription-based solution that integrates hardware, software, and managed services into a single, streamlined package.

DaaS model is transforming how businesses equip their workforce, especially in the era of hybrid and remote work. Rather than purchasing devices outright, companies lease them as part of a service contract that includes setup, maintenance, security, and replacement. This approach simplifies IT asset management, reduces upfront costs, and ensures that devices are consistently updated and secure. For instance, the General Services Administration (GSA) has adopted the DaaS model through its Federal Acquisition Service (FAS). The GSA offers IT hardware and managed services bundles under long-term contracts, helping federal agencies streamline procurement and reduce capital expenditures.

DaaS Market Insights:

By 2023, a growing number of medium to large organizations across North America had embraced the Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) model to enhance device provisioning and minimize operational downtime. Government initiatives such as the U.S. GSA’s managed IT services contracts and the UK Crown Commercial Service’s tech leasing frameworks have played a key role in accelerating DaaS adoption. With the ability to scale device fleets rapidly and maintain centralized monitoring and lifecycle management, DaaS is increasingly favored across sectors like finance, education, healthcare, and public administration.

In addition to cost and operational benefits, sustainability is becoming a key motivator behind DaaS adoption. Companies increasingly seek ways to reduce electronic waste and improve environmental accountability. DaaS aligns with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals by promoting device reuse, refurbishment, and proper recycling. Global tech leaders, such as HP, report that a significant number of Fortune 100 companies are exploring DaaS to meet both IT needs and environmental targets.

Government agencies are also recognizing DaaS’s potential. A 2023 procurement update from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) highlighted growing interest in DaaS as a strategic solution for federal departments to manage IT assets while meeting sustainability objectives.

However, the shift to DaaS is not without its challenges. Businesses must evaluate concerns related to data privacy, dependency on vendors, service-level agreement (SLA) reliability, and compatibility with legacy systems. Despite these barriers, the model’s scalability, financial flexibility, and security features are encouraging widespread adoption, especially among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in emerging markets that benefit from low upfront investment and simplified IT operations.

North America DaaS Market:

North America dominated the Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) market in 2024, accounting for over 38% of global revenue. The region benefits from widespread hybrid work adoption and government-driven IT modernization programs. The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) actively promotes DaaS contracts across federal agencies, boosting efficiency and reducing upfront costs for public sector IT infrastructure.

Asia Pacific DaaS Market:

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest DaaS market growth, projected to expand at a CAGR exceeding 29% through 2032. Growth is fueled by rapid digital transformation across India, China, and Southeast Asia. Government programs like India’s Digital India initiative and Smart Cities Mission are increasingly leveraging DaaS for secure, cost-effective device deployment in education, public service, and local governance.

DaaS Market Competitive Insights:

The Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) market is highly competitive, driven by global players offering integrated hardware, software, and support services. Accenture PLC leads with strong consulting and managed service capabilities. Amazon Web Services supports cloud-based DaaS platforms. Apple Inc. leverages its hardware ecosystem for enterprise DaaS solutions. Box Inc. enhances DaaS with secure content management. Cisco Systems integrates networking and security features, while Dell Technologies offers comprehensive end-to-end DaaS packages. These companies focus on innovation, scalability, and strategic partnerships to maintain a strong market presence and cater to diverse enterprise and government needs in the evolving digital workplace landscape.

Reasons to Invest in the Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) Market:

1. Rising Demand for Scalable IT Infrastructure

Businesses increasingly require flexible IT solutions to support hybrid and remote work models. DaaS enables organizations to scale device fleets up or down on demand, reducing capital expenditures while maintaining operational agility.

2. Government Push for Digital Transformation

Public sector initiatives such as the U.S. GSA’s DaaS contracts and India’s Digital India program are accelerating adoption. These efforts create stable demand and long-term contract opportunities for vendors in the DaaS space.

3. Built-in Security and Lifecycle Management

DaaS integrates device provisioning, security updates, and end-of-life recycling into one service. This reduces IT burden and strengthens cybersecurity across enterprises, making it a preferred choice for regulated industries.

