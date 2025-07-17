Underwater Drone Market Outlook Report 2025-2034: Remotely Operated Vehicle, Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles Market Share and Growth Analysis

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Underwater Drone Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Type( Remotely Operated Vehicle, Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles), By Product Type, By Propulsion , By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Underwater Drone Market is valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 11.2% to reach global sales of USD 17.3 billion in 2034



The Underwater Drone Market is experiencing rapid growth driven by the increasing demand for autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) across various industries. These drones are equipped with advanced sensors and cameras, enabling real-time data collection, video surveillance, and environmental monitoring in challenging underwater environments.

The market finds applications in a wide range of sectors, including marine research, defense, offshore oil and gas exploration, underwater infrastructure inspection, and recreational activities such as diving and underwater photography.



The ability of underwater drones to access depths and locations that are otherwise difficult or dangerous for humans has fueled their adoption. They offer significant advantages in terms of cost-effectiveness, safety, and efficiency for tasks such as inspecting submerged structures, monitoring marine life, and surveying the ocean floor. As industries increasingly rely on automation for underwater tasks, the need for high-quality, reliable underwater drones continues to rise.



Additionally, the rise of smart technologies such as AI, IoT, and machine learning integrated into underwater drones is expected to boost their capabilities, enabling more precise and efficient underwater operations. This growth is expected to continue as demand for deep-sea exploration and offshore energy projects increases, further driving the Underwater Drone Market.



In 2024, the Underwater Drone Market is expected to experience several technological advancements, including improvements in battery life, sensor capabilities, and communication systems. The demand for drones with enhanced capabilities, such as higher resolution imaging, longer operational ranges, and better maneuverability, will lead to increased market developments. The introduction of AI-driven underwater drones will significantly impact industries such as marine research and defense, where real-time data processing, anomaly detection, and predictive analytics will become more crucial.



Furthermore, the expansion of offshore wind farms and subsea oil and gas exploration will require specialized underwater drones for installation, maintenance, and monitoring purposes. These drones will be designed to withstand extreme underwater conditions while offering efficient power management and extended operational hours. There will also be an emphasis on developing drones that can operate autonomously for extended periods, reducing the need for human intervention and making underwater operations more cost-effective. In 2024, several companies are expected to introduce new models that cater to specific industry needs, such as drones with specialized payloads for scientific research or inspection tasks.



Looking towards 2025 and beyond, the Underwater Drone Market will continue to evolve with the integration of cutting-edge technologies, including machine learning, AI, and 5G connectivity. These advancements will enable drones to perform more complex tasks, such as real-time mapping, environmental monitoring, and advanced underwater construction inspections. As underwater drones become more autonomous, they will be capable of operating in harsh and remote environments without requiring constant human oversight. Furthermore, with the rise of deep-sea exploration and subsea mining, underwater drones will be critical tools for collecting data in unexplored or difficult-to-reach areas.



The increasing use of drones in industries such as aquaculture, defense, and environmental monitoring will drive market expansion, particularly as governments and organizations invest in technologies to monitor and protect marine ecosystems. Additionally, the demand for smaller, more versatile drones will grow, catering to both commercial and recreational markets.



However, challenges such as ensuring data security, handling communication issues in deep-sea environments, and meeting regulatory requirements may slow down the widespread adoption of certain drone technologies. Despite these hurdles, the Underwater Drone Market is poised for continued growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand across industries.



Key Insights Underwater Drone Market

Advancements in battery life and energy-efficient systems allowing underwater drones to operate for longer periods in deeper environments.

Integration of AI and machine learning into drones for improved real-time data analysis, anomaly detection, and predictive maintenance.

Development of drones with enhanced imaging and sensing capabilities, including high-resolution cameras, sonar, and environmental sensors for better underwater visibility.

Emergence of drones designed for specific industries, such as aquaculture, defense, and scientific research, offering customized capabilities and applications.

Increased use of autonomous underwater drones for long-term operations, reducing the need for human intervention and improving operational efficiency.

Growing demand for remote and autonomous underwater exploration and inspection for industries like offshore energy and marine research.

Advancements in drone technology, including AI, sensor integration, and improved power management, driving enhanced capabilities for complex tasks.

Increased adoption of underwater drones in environmental monitoring, marine life studies, and subsea infrastructure inspection.

Expansion of subsea energy projects, such as offshore wind farms, requiring efficient, cost-effective solutions for installation and maintenance.

Communication and data transmission limitations in deep-sea environments, along with concerns regarding data security, could hinder the efficiency and adoption of underwater drones.

Your Takeaways From this Report

Global Underwater Drone market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024 - 2034

Impact of recent changes in geopolitical, economic, and trade policies on the demand and supply chain of Underwater Drone.

Underwater Drone market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 27 countries, 2024 - 2034.

Underwater Drone market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2024 - 2034.

Short and long-term Underwater Drone market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis, Technological developments in the Underwater Drone market, Underwater Drone supply chain analysis.

Underwater Drone trade analysis, Underwater Drone market price analysis, Underwater Drone Value Chain Analysis.

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products.

Latest Underwater Drone market news and developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2034 17.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd.

Parrot SA

AeroVironment Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Underwater Drone Market Segmentation

By Type

Remotely Operated Vehicle

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

By Product Type

Micro

Small And Medium

Light Work-Class

Heavy Work-Class

By Propulsion

Electric System

Mechanical System

Hybrid System

By Application

Defense And Security

Scientific Research

Commercial Exploration

Others Applications

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cuzixz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment