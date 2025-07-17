Commercial Airport Radar System Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Advanced Surveillance Integration and Real-Time Data Sharing Reshape the $7.5+ Billion Market

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Airport Radar System Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Type (Surveillance Radar, Surface Movement Radar, Precision Approach Radar, Weather Radar), By Range, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Commercial Airport Radar System Market is valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 8.6% to reach global sales of USD 15.9 billion in 2034







The commercial airport radar system market is a crucial component of the aviation ecosystem, providing vital air traffic control and surveillance capabilities that ensure safe and efficient airport operations. These systems are designed to monitor and manage aircraft movements within designated airspace, facilitate precision approach landings, and prevent runway incursions. As global air travel continues to recover and grow, airports around the world are upgrading their radar systems to enhance safety, accommodate increased traffic, and meet evolving regulatory requirements.



One of the significant trends in this market is the integration of advanced technologies such as automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) and multilateration systems. These technologies, combined with traditional radar, provide a comprehensive view of airspace activity, enabling controllers to make informed decisions and minimize potential conflicts. Moreover, the demand for digitization and real-time data sharing has led to radar systems being increasingly integrated with airport management and operations platforms, facilitating improved coordination and faster response times during critical situations.



Despite the market's growth potential, it faces challenges such as high infrastructure costs, complex installation processes, and maintenance requirements. Regulatory compliance is another key concern, as radar systems must meet stringent safety and performance standards. However, ongoing advancements in sensor technology, data processing, and artificial intelligence are helping to overcome these obstacles. By providing more accurate, efficient, and adaptable solutions, the commercial airport radar system market is poised to support the continued expansion of global air travel and the modernization of airport infrastructure.



Key Insights Commercial Airport Radar System Market

Increased adoption of ADS-B and multilateration technologies.

Growing integration of radar systems with airport management platforms.

Development of digital and remote tower solutions.

Enhanced data processing and analytics capabilities for real-time airspace monitoring.

Expansion of radar coverage to support emerging aviation markets.

Rising global air traffic and the need for efficient airspace management.

Stringent safety regulations mandating advanced radar technologies.

Increasing investments in airport infrastructure modernization projects.

Growing demand for real-time situational awareness and operational efficiency.

High installation and maintenance costs for advanced radar systems.

Complex regulatory and certification processes.

Technical challenges associated with integrating new radar solutions into legacy infrastructure.

Commercial Airport Radar System Market Segmentation

By Type

Surveillance Radar

Surface Movement Radar

Precision Approach Radar

Weather Radar

By Range

Short-Range

Medium-Range

Long-Range

By Application

Air Traffic Control

Surface Movement Monitoring

Precision Approach And Landing

Weather Monitoring

Wind Shear Detection

Other Applications

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA.

