Wine Global Industry Almanac 2025 | Now Available

The global Wine market recorded revenues of $305.97 billion in 2024, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% between 2019-24. Market consumption volumes declined with a negative CAGR of 1.7% between 2019-24, reaching a total of 22.26 billion liters in 2024.
Global Wine industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, Market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.
Key Highlights
- The wine market consists of the sale of still wine, sparkling wine, and fortified wine. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using the constant annual average 2024 exchange rates.
- The global wine market contracted during 2019-24 due to the shifting consumer preferences, with younger demographics increasingly favoring alternative alcoholic beverages such as craft beer and spirits.
Scope
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Market share
1.8. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Wine
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Company Profiles
- Accolade Wines Limited
- Andrew Peller Ltd
- Anora Group Plc
- Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
- Bacardi Ltd
- Bataillard AG
- Cantina Vallebelbo SCA
- Cantine Riunite & Civ Soc.coop.agr
- Casa Di Conti Ltd
- CAVIRO Soc. Coop. A r. l.
- Compagnie Francaise Des Grands Vins
- Constellation Brands Inc
- Cooperativa Vinicola Aurora Ltda.
- De Bortoli Wines Pty Ltd
- Diageo Plc
- Domaine Tatsis
- Dynasty Fine Wine Group Ltd
- Entrecanales Domecq E Hijos SA
- F.W. Langguth Erben GmbH & Co. KG
- Gallo
- Giacosa Fratelli Srl
- Groupe Castel
- Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd
- Gruppo Italiano Vini Spa
- Heineken NV
- Henkell & Co Sektkellerei KG
- J Garcia Carrion SA
- John Distillers Ltd
- Kavaklidere Saraplari AS
- Keumyang Intenational Co
- Les Grands Chais De France SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Maison Louis Jadot
- Mercian Corporation
- Miolo Wine Group
- Namaqua Wines Distribution Pty Ltd
- Orang Tua Group
- PDC Vinos y Licores LTDA
- Pernod Ricard SA
- Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd
- PT Arpan Bali Utama
- PT Perindustrian Bapak Djenggot
- Robertson Winery (Pty) Ltd
- Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkellereien GmbH
- Schenk S.A.
- Sula Vineyards Ltd
- Suntory Holdings Ltd
- The Wine Group LLC
- Tonghua Grape Wine Co., Ltd.
- Treasury Wine Estates Ltd
- Van Loveren Vineyards Proprietary Ltd
- Vina Concha y Toro SA
- Vines of Vero, S.A.
- Vinhos Salton SA
- Vinicola La Cetto Sacv
- Wei Long Grape Wine Co., Ltd.
- Wine Chateau Inc
- Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Company Ltd
