Wine Global Industry Almanac 2025 | Now Available

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wine Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wine market recorded revenues of $305.97 billion in 2024, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% between 2019-24. Market consumption volumes declined with a negative CAGR of 1.7% between 2019-24, reaching a total of 22.26 billion liters in 2024.

Global Wine industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, Market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.



Key Highlights

The wine market consists of the sale of still wine, sparkling wine, and fortified wine. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using the constant annual average 2024 exchange rates.

The global wine market contracted during 2019-24 due to the shifting consumer preferences, with younger demographics increasingly favoring alternative alcoholic beverages such as craft beer and spirits.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global wine Market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global wine Market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key wine Market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global wine Market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global wine Market by value in 2024?

What will be the size of the global wine Market in 2029?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global wine Market?

How has the Market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the emerging five motorcycles market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Wine

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Company Profiles

Accolade Wines Limited

Andrew Peller Ltd

Anora Group Plc

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Bacardi Ltd

Bataillard AG

Cantina Vallebelbo SCA

Cantine Riunite & Civ Soc.coop.agr

Casa Di Conti Ltd

CAVIRO Soc. Coop. A r. l.

Compagnie Francaise Des Grands Vins

Constellation Brands Inc

Cooperativa Vinicola Aurora Ltda.

De Bortoli Wines Pty Ltd

Diageo Plc

Domaine Tatsis

Dynasty Fine Wine Group Ltd

Entrecanales Domecq E Hijos SA

F.W. Langguth Erben GmbH & Co. KG

Gallo

Giacosa Fratelli Srl

Groupe Castel

Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd

Gruppo Italiano Vini Spa

Heineken NV

Henkell & Co Sektkellerei KG

J Garcia Carrion SA

John Distillers Ltd

Kavaklidere Saraplari AS

Keumyang Intenational Co

Les Grands Chais De France SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Maison Louis Jadot

Mercian Corporation

Miolo Wine Group

Namaqua Wines Distribution Pty Ltd

Orang Tua Group

PDC Vinos y Licores LTDA

Pernod Ricard SA

Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd

PT Arpan Bali Utama

PT Perindustrian Bapak Djenggot

Robertson Winery (Pty) Ltd

Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkellereien GmbH

Schenk S.A.

Sula Vineyards Ltd

Suntory Holdings Ltd

The Wine Group LLC

Tonghua Grape Wine Co., Ltd.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd

Van Loveren Vineyards Proprietary Ltd

Vina Concha y Toro SA

Vines of Vero, S.A.

Vinhos Salton SA

Vinicola La Cetto Sacv

Wei Long Grape Wine Co., Ltd.

Wine Chateau Inc

Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Company Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oev2w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.