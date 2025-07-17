The Rise of Debt Financing: Collaboration and M&A as Growth Catalysts

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Debt Financing Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The debt financing market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating an expansion by USD 7.89 billion between 2024 and 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 6.4%.

The comprehensive report delves into market dimensions, forecasting, emerging trends, growth catalysts, and challenges, as well as an extensive vendor analysis, engaging around 25 vendors.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current market dynamics, emerging trends, and influential growth drivers.

Key growth accelerators in this sector include tax-deductible debt interest expenses, preservation of company ownership, and advantageous lower interest rates.

The study fuses primary and secondary data, incorporating input from industry stakeholders to offer detailed market size estimates, segmented by regional analysis, along with a detailed vendor landscape. The report is anchored in both historical and forward-looking data.

The debt financing market is segmented as follows:

By Source: Private, Public

Private, Public By Type: Long-term, Short-term

Long-term, Short-term By Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America

An integral driver propelling the debt financing market is the heightened level of collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions, alongside diverse approaches to debt financing and the surge in demand from the APAC region.

The report on the debt financing market covers the following areas:

Debt Financing Market sizing

Debt Financing Market forecast

Debt Financing Market industry analysis

An exhaustive vendor analysis is embedded within the report, designed to fortify clients' market position. It provides a detailed evaluation of key vendors such as:

Banco Santander SA

Bank of America Corp.

Barclays PLC

Citigroup Inc.

Deutsche Bank AG

European Investment Bank

Frontier Development Capital Ltd.

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Morgan Stanley

Royal Bank of Canada

SSAB AB

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

U.S. International Development Finance Corp.

UBS Group AG

Furthermore, the analysis outlines upcoming trends and challenges poised to impact market growth, aiding companies in formulating strategic plans to capitalize on future growth avenues.

In conclusion, the global debt financing market continues to evolve, guided by strategic mergers, the cost benefits of debt, and the proactive involvement of industry leaders. Companies actively engaging in these practices are poised to capitalize on the emerging trends and strengthen their positions in this ever-competitive market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Market overview

Market Analysis Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation Factors of disruption Impact of drivers and challenges

Market Landscape Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2024 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

Historic Market Size Global Debt Financing Market 2019 - 2023 Source segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis 6.1 Impact of AI on Global Debt Financing Market

Five Forces Analysis Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Source Market segments Comparison by Source Private - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Public - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Source

Market Segmentation by Type Market segments Comparison by Type Long-term - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Short-term - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape Customer landscape overview

Geographic Landscape Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Spain - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints Market drivers Market challenges Impact of drivers and challenges Market opportunities/restraints

Competitive Landscape

Landscape disruption Industry risks

Competitive Analysis Companies profiled Company ranking index Market positioning of companies Banco Santander SA Bank of America Corp. Barclays PLC Citigroup Inc. Deutsche Bank AG European Investment Bank Frontier Development Capital Ltd. JPMorgan Chase and Co. Larsen and Toubro Ltd. Morgan Stanley Royal Bank of Canada SSAB AB The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. U.S. International Development Finance Corp. UBS Group AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mf1ub5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.