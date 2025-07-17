Following a National Advertising Division Challenge, Dr. Squatch Voluntarily Discontinues Select Affiliate Posts and Updates Influencer Disclosures

New York, NY, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by The Procter & Gamble Company, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that Dr. Squatch, LLC take steps to ensure its paid affiliates clearly disclose their material connections in social media posts that promote its products.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process for single-issue advertising cases reviewed by the National Advertising Division (NAD). Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Dr. Squatch manufacture and market competing personal care products.

At issue for NAD were TikTok Shop affiliate posts in which influencers earn commissions on Dr. Squatch products sold through their affiliate links. Although these posts include a disclosure about commissions earned by influencers, Dr. Squatch also offers additional affiliate rewards, allowing influencers to earn incentives beyond the standard affiliate link commission.

During the inquiry, NAD noted that Dr. Squatch voluntarily and permanently discontinued the subject advertising and has taken steps to ensure that the posts at issue comply with the FTC Guides Concerning the Use of Endorsements and Testimonials. Therefore, NAD did not review these claims on their merits and will treat them, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive.

