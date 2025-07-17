Annual Cannabis Law Conference Webinar 2025 | Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education

Explore unprecedented growth in the cannabis industry amid rising state legalizations and public support for federal reform. This Conference addresses compliance, licensing, financing, and tax challenges, while also examining psychedelics and emerging state legalizations. Gain insights from industry experts.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "9th Annual Cannabis Law Conference 2025" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nationally, the cannabis industry continues to experience unprecedented growth. Despite increasing numbers of states having legalized cannabis in some form, as well as widespread public approval for federal cannabis reform, the interplay between complex state regulatory schemes and continued federal prohibition continues to pose inherent legal uncertainties.

Counsel for marijuana or hemp businesses must address unique legal issues relating to regulatory compliance, state and local licensing, financing restraints, and federal prohibition and policy, while also addressing standard business law issues. This Conference analyzes advanced emerging topics in the cannabis industry pertinent to business law practitioners including challenges, opportunities, and strategies encountered in licensing, permitting, compliance, debt and equity financing, mergers and acquisitions, and tax considerations and the panel also discusses the emerging focus on psychedelics and the state level movement to legalize such use. Hear the latest from expert panelists who provide insight into the complex business and legal issues underlying cannabis business operations.

Key Topics Covered:

State of the Commonwealth and State of the Industry Post-Election
Adam D. Fine, Esq.,
Vicente LLP, Boston

Michael P. Ross, Esq.,
Prince Lobel Tye LLP, Boston

Regulatory Insights
Jessica H. Burgess, Esq.,
Department of Agricultural Resources, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston

Kajal Chattopadhyay, Esq.,
Cannabis Control Commission, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston

Regulatory Roundtable

  • A moderated discussion with counsel for regulatory bodies dealing with the cannabis industry

Panel

Break

ESOPS
Lauren M. Forster, Esq.,
Blank Rome LLP, Boston

In-House/ Outside Counsel Roundtable

  • A moderated discussion with in-house and outside counsel about the legal issues facing companies and the industry

Panel

Risk Management & Future Developments Roundtable
Panel

"Ask the Experts" Q&A Session and Key Takeaways
Panel

Speakers

Cochairs

Adam D. Fine, Esq.,
Vicente LLP, Boston

Scott H. Moskol, Esq.,
Blank Rome LLP, Boston

Faculty

Jessica H. Burgess, Esq.,
Department of Agricultural Resources, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston

Kajal Chattopadhyay, Esq.,
Cannabis Control Commission, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston

Elliot Choi, Esq.,
C3 Industries, New York

Lauren M. Forster, Esq.,
Blank Rome LLP , Boston

Mitzi S. Keating,
Citrin Cooperman, Providence

Michael P. Ross, Esq.,
Prince Lobel Tye LLP, Boston

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gg0rh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Analgesics
                            
                            
                                Cannabis
                            
                            
                                Continuing Legal Education
                            
                            
                                Legal
                            
                            
                                Legal Education
                            
                            
                                Marijuana
                            
                            
                                Outside Counsel
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading