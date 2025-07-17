Annual Cannabis Law Conference Webinar 2025 | Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "9th Annual Cannabis Law Conference 2025" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nationally, the cannabis industry continues to experience unprecedented growth. Despite increasing numbers of states having legalized cannabis in some form, as well as widespread public approval for federal cannabis reform, the interplay between complex state regulatory schemes and continued federal prohibition continues to pose inherent legal uncertainties.



Counsel for marijuana or hemp businesses must address unique legal issues relating to regulatory compliance, state and local licensing, financing restraints, and federal prohibition and policy, while also addressing standard business law issues. This Conference analyzes advanced emerging topics in the cannabis industry pertinent to business law practitioners including challenges, opportunities, and strategies encountered in licensing, permitting, compliance, debt and equity financing, mergers and acquisitions, and tax considerations and the panel also discusses the emerging focus on psychedelics and the state level movement to legalize such use. Hear the latest from expert panelists who provide insight into the complex business and legal issues underlying cannabis business operations.



Key Topics Covered:



State of the Commonwealth and State of the Industry Post-Election

Adam D. Fine, Esq.,

Vicente LLP, Boston



Michael P. Ross, Esq.,

Prince Lobel Tye LLP, Boston



Regulatory Insights

Jessica H. Burgess, Esq.,

Department of Agricultural Resources, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



Kajal Chattopadhyay, Esq.,

Cannabis Control Commission, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



Regulatory Roundtable

A moderated discussion with counsel for regulatory bodies dealing with the cannabis industry

Panel



ESOPS

Lauren M. Forster, Esq.,

Blank Rome LLP, Boston



In-House/ Outside Counsel Roundtable

A moderated discussion with in-house and outside counsel about the legal issues facing companies and the industry

Panel



Risk Management & Future Developments Roundtable

Panel



"Ask the Experts" Q&A Session and Key Takeaways

Panel



Speakers



Cochairs



Adam D. Fine, Esq.,

Vicente LLP, Boston



Scott H. Moskol, Esq.,

Blank Rome LLP, Boston



Faculty



Jessica H. Burgess, Esq.,

Department of Agricultural Resources, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



Kajal Chattopadhyay, Esq.,

Cannabis Control Commission, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Boston



Elliot Choi, Esq.,

C3 Industries, New York



Lauren M. Forster, Esq.,

Blank Rome LLP , Boston



Mitzi S. Keating,

Citrin Cooperman, Providence



Michael P. Ross, Esq.,

Prince Lobel Tye LLP, Boston



