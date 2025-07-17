Unlocking the Potential of MENA's Rising Beauty and Personal Care Market

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regional Analysis of the Beauty and Personal Care Market: Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the beauty and personal care market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, using 2024 as the base year and offering projections for the forecast period from 2025 to 2030, including estimates of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).
It explores various market dimensions such as technological developments, economic conditions and strategic business factors while identifying forces that shape the industry. The report segments the market by product type and distribution channel and provides an assessment of regional trends influencing market growth.
Report Scope:
- An analysis of the beauty and personal care market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region
- Analyses of market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025 and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market's size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, distribution channel and country
- Facts and figures pertaining to current market dynamics, technological advances, regulatory policies, investment trends and prospects, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- An assessment of the sustainability trends and developments in the MENA beauty and personal care market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|47
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$57.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$95.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Africa, Middle East
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 MENA Beauty and Personal Care Industry Outlook
- Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Overview
- MENA Beauty and Personal Care Market
- Regulatory Analysis of Beauty and Personal Care Market in MENA
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Younger Population
- Increasing Internet Penetration and Rising Social Media Influence
- Increasing Number of Working Women
- Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Products
- Market Restraints
- Supply Chain Disruption and High Import Dependency
- Threat of Counterfeit Products
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Men's Grooming Products
- Growing Demand for International Brands
- Increasing Demand for Halal Certified products
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Product Type
- Market Analysis by Distribution Channel
Chapter 5 Emerging Markets
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- UAE
- Egypt
- Morocco
- Kuwait
- Rest of MENA Countries
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Global Beauty and Personal Care Sector Brands
- Regional Beauty and Personal Care Sector Brands
- Recent Developments
- Concluding Remarks
