Unlocking the Potential of MENA's Rising Beauty and Personal Care Market

Discover in-depth insights into the MENA beauty and personal care market for 2024-2030. Explore market trends, growth forecasts, and strategic business factors. The report analyzes product types, distribution channels, and regional trends, offering a focused view of emerging MENA opportunities.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regional Analysis of the Beauty and Personal Care Market: Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the beauty and personal care market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, using 2024 as the base year and offering projections for the forecast period from 2025 to 2030, including estimates of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).

It explores various market dimensions such as technological developments, economic conditions and strategic business factors while identifying forces that shape the industry. The report segments the market by product type and distribution channel and provides an assessment of regional trends influencing market growth.



Report Scope:

  • An analysis of the beauty and personal care market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region
  • Analyses of market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025 and projected CAGRs through 2030
  • Estimates of the market's size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, distribution channel and country
  • Facts and figures pertaining to current market dynamics, technological advances, regulatory policies, investment trends and prospects, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
  • An assessment of the sustainability trends and developments in the MENA beauty and personal care market

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages47
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$57.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$95.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.0%
Regions CoveredAfrica, Middle East



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of Report
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Market Summary

Chapter 2 MENA Beauty and Personal Care Industry Outlook

  • Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Overview
  • MENA Beauty and Personal Care Market
  • Regulatory Analysis of Beauty and Personal Care Market in MENA
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
    • Growing Younger Population
    • Increasing Internet Penetration and Rising Social Media Influence
    • Increasing Number of Working Women
    • Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Products
  • Market Restraints
    • Supply Chain Disruption and High Import Dependency
    • Threat of Counterfeit Products
  • Market Opportunities
    • Growing Demand for Men's Grooming Products
    • Growing Demand for International Brands
    • Increasing Demand for Halal Certified products

Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Segmentation Breakdown
  • Market Analysis by Product Type
  • Market Analysis by Distribution Channel

Chapter 5 Emerging Markets

  • Saudi Arabia
  • Iran
  • UAE
  • Egypt
  • Morocco
  • Kuwait
  • Rest of MENA Countries

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

  • Global Beauty and Personal Care Sector Brands
  • Regional Beauty and Personal Care Sector Brands
  • Recent Developments
  • Concluding Remarks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0e87c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Middle Eastern and North African Beauty and Personal Care Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Beauty and Personal Care
                            
                            
                                Personal Care Products 
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading