Unlocking the Potential of MENA's Rising Beauty and Personal Care Market

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regional Analysis of the Beauty and Personal Care Market: Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the beauty and personal care market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, using 2024 as the base year and offering projections for the forecast period from 2025 to 2030, including estimates of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).

It explores various market dimensions such as technological developments, economic conditions and strategic business factors while identifying forces that shape the industry. The report segments the market by product type and distribution channel and provides an assessment of regional trends influencing market growth.







Report Scope:

An analysis of the beauty and personal care market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region

Analyses of market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025 and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, distribution channel and country

Facts and figures pertaining to current market dynamics, technological advances, regulatory policies, investment trends and prospects, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

An assessment of the sustainability trends and developments in the MENA beauty and personal care market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 47 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $57.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $95.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing This Study

Market Summary

Chapter 2 MENA Beauty and Personal Care Industry Outlook

Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Overview

MENA Beauty and Personal Care Market

Regulatory Analysis of Beauty and Personal Care Market in MENA

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Younger Population Increasing Internet Penetration and Rising Social Media Influence Increasing Number of Working Women Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Products

Market Restraints Supply Chain Disruption and High Import Dependency Threat of Counterfeit Products

Market Opportunities Growing Demand for Men's Grooming Products Growing Demand for International Brands Increasing Demand for Halal Certified products



Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Product Type

Market Analysis by Distribution Channel

Chapter 5 Emerging Markets

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE

Egypt

Morocco

Kuwait

Rest of MENA Countries

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Global Beauty and Personal Care Sector Brands

Regional Beauty and Personal Care Sector Brands

Recent Developments

Concluding Remarks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0e87c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment