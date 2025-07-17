Sparrow expands coverage to five U.S. states, making it easier than ever for Americans to claim missing money

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparrow , the secure platform that helps Americans claim missing money in minutes, has officially expanded to five states — with Pennsylvania the newest addition. The company’s fully automated service now supports residents in California, Texas, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Pennsylvania, with additional support for Georgia and Florida coming soon.

With over $80 billion in unclaimed funds sitting idle — and 1 in 7 Americans estimated to have missing money — Sparrow offers a fast, safe, and frustration-free way to recover what’s rightfully yours.

Using cutting-edge technology and real-time financial data, Sparrow verifies your identity, retrieves the necessary documents on your behalf, and prepares your claim with minimal effort required. What used to take days — and often involved printing, mailing, or even visiting a notary — now takes most users under five minutes.

“We built Sparrow because the process of claiming lost money felt unnecessarily hard for everyday people,” said Will Nemirovsky , CEO. “I ran into it myself in 2024, trying to claim a small refund — and it took hours of paperwork and frustration. We knew we could make it effortless and secure using modern technology and automation. Expanding to Pennsylvania is especially meaningful for me —it’s where I met my Co-Founder, Jack Goettle .”

Sparrow is fully licensed, offers risk-free pricing, and is committed to bank-grade encryption and secure data handling. Claims are processed through streamlined workflows that minimize human error and eliminate guesswork. Behind the scenes is a team of fintech veterans working to modernize a system that has failed everyday consumers for decades.

To date, Sparrow has already helped users reclaim millions of dollars — and they’re just getting started.

Sparrow offers a success-based model: if your claim isn’t paid, you don’t pay.

Check if you’re owed money — it only takes a few minutes. Visit www.sparrowclaim.com to get started.

media@sparrowclaim.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/351dc0b1-58c9-4f0c-9caf-1a595a933ef1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/547d40f3-d403-4330-8975-b0634e7fa18f