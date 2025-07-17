Europe Core Banking Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report 2025-2032 | European Banks Shift to Microservices Architecture, Driven by PSD2 and Regulatory Alignments

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Core Banking Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By End Use, By Component, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Core Banking Software Market is anticipated to achieve growth at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2032. Leading the charge, the UK dominated the market in 2024 and is projected to sustain its leadership position through 2032, reaching a market value of $1.10 billion and growing at a 7.8% CAGR. Germany is expected to show a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, while France is slated for a robust 10.6% growth rate.

As financial institutions increasingly pivot towards personalized banking, technologies such as advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are becoming essential components of core banking systems. These technological advancements grant banks actionable insights, optimize decision-making, and improve customer engagement. Concurrently, regulatory compliance, data security, and risk management have driven the need for software with strong governance frameworks, real-time compliance, and secure data handling capabilities.

Institutions spanning retail and commercial banks to credit unions are gravitating toward solutions that promise modularity, scalability, and adaptability to future needs. This transition has been facilitated by a shift from monolithic to microservices-based architectures, which allows for accelerated development cycles and seamless tech integration. Vendors are dedicating significant resources to research and development, focusing on low-code platforms, containerized deployment, and AI-powered automation to streamline implementation and minimize operational costs.

The European market is experiencing a paradigm shift due to regulatory progress, digital sovereignty, and the necessity for modernization among traditional financial entities. Notably, the European Union's PSD2 directive has expedited open banking adoption. Banks in regions like Germany, France, and the Nordics are moving towards microservices-based systems to enhance agility and diminish reliance on monolithic structures. Established vendors such as T24 Temenos, Finastra, and Sopra Banking Software are adjusting their products to meet regional regulations, while disruptive entrants like Thought Machine and Solarisbank are leveraging fully cloud-native platforms.

The strategic push for sovereign cloud and localized data hosting is growing in light of geopolitical changes and stringent data protection laws such as GDPR. This unique confluence of regulatory adherence, digital innovation, and sustainable transformation is propelling Europe's core banking software market forward.

