Noridian Brings in Director of Enterprise Data To Support Growth

FARGO, N.D., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for health care programs, welcomes Jill Baber as director of Enterprise Data.





This newly established role will be a key driver in fostering data-driven decision-making and enhancing collaboration across the organization. Baber brings over 20 years of experience in health care and data analytics to this position.

Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Todd Knain shared, “Her proven leadership and deep expertise will be instrumental as we continue advancing Noridian’s strategic priorities and delivering innovative solutions.”

This new role expands our data analytics capabilities and reflects Noridian’s continued investment in data-driven decision-making. Working in partnership with our existing team, this addition strengthens our enterprise-wide approach to leveraging data as a strategic asset.

Baber holds a master’s in public health with dual concentrations in epidemiology and environmental health from Indiana University Fairbanks School of Public Health in Indianapolis, Indiana, and a Bachelor of Science from Portland State University in Portland, Oregon.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administers people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.

