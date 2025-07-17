Residential Construction Global Industry Almanac 2025 | Market Recorded Revenues of $5.27 Trillion in 2024 - Trends and Forecasts 2020-2029

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Construction Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Residential Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- Residential construction refers to the process of building structures primarily intended for people to live in. Market value refers to the total output value of construction activity in a specific year. Construction output value is defined as the total value of construction activity in any given period, including costs related to all materials, equipment, and services used.
- The market is segmented into demolition, new construction, refurbishment, and repair & maintenance. Demolition refers to the dismantling or destruction of a residential building or part of one. New construction encompasses any work related to the creation of a new residential structure. The refurbishment segment involves upgrading or renovating an existing residential building. Repair & maintenance includes activities aimed at restoring or fixing deteriorated or damaged residential structures.
- All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.
- The global residential construction market recorded revenues of $5.27 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2019 and 2024.
- The new construction segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2024, with total revenues of $3.11 trillion, equivalent to 59.1% of the market's overall value.
- In 2024, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share with a 41.3% share of the global residential construction market. It was followed by Europe with a 29.1% share and North America with a 24.5% share.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global residential construction market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global residential construction market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key residential construction market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global residential construction market with five year forecasts
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Residential Construction
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Company Profiles
- Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
- AEDAS Homes SA
- Arup Group Ltd
- Axiom Builders Inc
- Ballast Nedam NV
- Barratt Redrow Plc
- Basil Read Pty Ltd
- Beijing Construction Engineering Group Co Ltd
- Bellway Plc
- Bird Construction Inc
- Bouygues SA
- Brookfield Residential Properties Inc
- China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd
- Consorcio ARA SAB de CV
- Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes
- D.R. Horton Inc
- Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd
- Dilip Buildcon Ltd
- Eiffage SA
- Empresas ICA SAB de CV
- EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA
- Ferrovial SE
- Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA
- GOLDBECK GmbH
- HOCHTIEF AG
- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
- Impresa Pizzarotti & C SpA
- Itinera SpA
- J Hutchinson Pty Ltd
- Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
- JWH Group Pty Ltd
- Kajima Corp
- Kuzugrup Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS
- Laing O'Rourke Australia Pty Ltd
- Lennar Corp
- Lian Beng Group Ltd
- LSR Group
- Lum Chang Holdings Ltd
- Morgan Sindall Group Plc
- MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA
- NCC AB
- NCC Ltd
- Nexity SA
- Nurol Holding Inc
- Peab AB
- PIK Group
- Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
- PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk
- PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk
- PT PP (Persero) Tbk
- PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk
- Royal BAM Group NV
- Sacyr SA
- Samsung C&T Corp
- Sea Kay Holdings Limited
- Sekisui House Ltd
- Servicios Corporativos Javer SAB de CV
- Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd
- Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Pvt Ltd
- Shimizu Corp
- Simonds Group Ltd
- SK Ecoplant Co Ltd
- Skanska AB
- Spie Batignolles Tpci
- Strabag AG
- Taylor Morrison Home Corp
- Taylor Wimpey Plc
- Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd
- Toll Brothers Inc
- Vinte Viviendas Integrales
- Webuild SpA
- Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd
- Yapi Merkezi Holding Inc
