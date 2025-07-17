New AvidXchange Report Shows Finance Teams More Prepared Than in 2020—But Still Investing to Weather Uncertainty

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange , Inc. a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for mid-market businesses and their suppliers, today announced the results of its 2025 Economic Sentiment Survey, conducted via Pollfish.

The survey of 709 finance professionals reveals a key shift: 67% feel more prepared to handle today’s economic uncertainty than they did in 2020, crediting increased technology investment and hard-earned experience. Many are continuing to double down on digital tools to stay agile amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing market volatility.

Economic Concerns Still Weigh Heavily

While confidence is growing, post-Covid hangover remains. 86% of finance professionals express concern about the current state of the economy, with nearly half taking actions like cutting discretionary spending. Additionally, 50% say they are “very concerned” about the likelihood of a recession, and 22% expect one to hit within the next 12 months.

Tariffs and inflation are also reshaping financial planning:

83% report supplier cost increases due to inflation

52% say tariffs have led to moderate forecast adjustments

Nearly 1 in 3 organizations are sharing those costs with customers



These findings reflect a market still in flux—and the pressure on finance leaders to respond swiftly and strategically.

Technology Fuels Financial Readiness

Despite uncertainty, tech investments are enabling confidence. Seven in 10 finance professionals say technology is critical to their ability to respond to changing conditions, and 72% say tools implemented early in the pandemic are paying off today.

In fact, 49% say they are more likely to invest in AI and automation specifically because of ongoing economic uncertainty. Top areas of focus include:

AI and machine learning (48%)

Data security and compliance tools (44%)

Collaboration and workflow tools (36%)



Finance teams are embracing technology not just to cut costs—but to enable smarter, faster decisions.

Finance Professionals Emerge as Strategic Partners

The survey findings point to a fundamental shift in how finance is viewed: from operational support to strategic leadership.

Nearly 30% of teams are conducting scenario planning and financial modeling, while 27% are focused on strengthening supplier relationships—clear signals of a proactive, future-focused mindset.

With better tools and a broader mandate, finance leaders are stepping into roles that directly shape business direction, resilience, and growth.

Momentum in a Shifting Economy

Though 52% of respondents expect volatility to continue into 2026, the overall tone is one of momentum. Finance professionals are moving from reactive to proactive, leaning into their role as stewards of strategy, stability, and innovation.

“Finance teams aren’t just adapting—they’re planning smarter, automating faster, and driving strategic decisions across the business,” said Dan Drees, President at AvidXchange. “This research reinforces what we’re seeing in the market—technology is a critical enabler for companies looking to drive efficiency and fuel growth.”

