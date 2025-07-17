AI-Supported, Single-Center Cancer Model from Liv Hospital



ISTANBUL, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “single-center oncology model,” implemented by only a select number of institutions worldwide, is being carried out with advanced technology and artificial intelligence at Liv Hospital.

The model brings together all stages of cancer care—diagnosis, treatment, follow-up, and even home-based care—under one roof, with personalized treatment plans guided by multidisciplinary tumor boards and AI-driven clinical decision systems.

Every patient at Liv Hospital begins a tailored care journey based on their unique genetic profile, health status, and lifestyle factors. Traditional one-size-fits-all protocols have been replaced by individualized, algorithmically guided therapies.

Asst. Prof. Meltem Topalgökçeli Selam, MD, Medical Oncologist at Liv Hospital:

“We no longer offer identical chemotherapy protocols to every patient. Instead, each person receives a treatment uniquely aligned with their biology. AI analyzes genetic markers, lifestyle, age, and immune function within seconds to recommend the most effective drug combination based on scientific data. This makes the process faster, more accurate, and far more predictable.”



Multidisciplinary Collaboration: From a Single Decision-Making Center

Liv Hospital's Oncology Council includes specialists in medical oncology, radiation oncology, nuclear medicine, hematology, general surgery, pathology, and genetics. These experts work together to design individualized treatment roadmaps, ensuring full coordination from initial diagnosis to long-term care.



State-of-the-art technology plays a critical role in enabling this model. Liv Hospital is equipped with the latest generation imaging systems, radiotherapy devices, robotic surgical platforms, and high-capacity support infrastructure, including heavy-duty cranes that facilitate the installation and safe maintenance of high-precision medical equipment.

For pediatric cases, a separate clinical infrastructure is in place. Pediatric hematologists, oncologists, surgeons, ICU physicians, psychologists, and nutrition specialists operate as part of a dedicated Pediatric Oncology Board.

Treatment is administered in specialized pediatric intensive care units, with a focus on hygiene, isolation protocols, and age-specific psychosocial support. Each child receives comprehensive care designed with sensitivity to both medical and emotional needs.

Academic Foundation, Clinical Precision: The Liv Model

More than just a healthcare institution, Liv Hospital is also a research-driven center operating in partnership with Istinye University. A majority of Liv physicians also serve as academic faculty, enabling rapid translation of cutting-edge medical research into clinical practice.

AI-supported systems continuously analyze patient data—including clinical, genetic, and biological inputs—to determine which treatment combinations produce the highest success rates. This ensures that care is not only personalized but also scientifically validated through real-time analytics.

Through Liv Academy, the hospital offers on-site education and training for international healthcare professionals, providing firsthand exposure to the Liv Hospital oncology model. This positions Liv Hospital not only as a center of care, but as a global reference point in medical education and knowledge sharing.

A New Chapter in Cancer Treatment: CAR-T Cell Therapy at Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is preparing to introduce CAR-T cell therapy, one of the most groundbreaking cancer treatments available today. Considered among the most advanced options for certain hematologic cancers, CAR-T involves modifying a patient’s own immune cells to fight cancer more effectively.

Liv Hospital has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), the institution where CAR-T therapy was originally developed. This partnership allows Liv to implement the latest protocols and best practices in CAR-T treatment within its own facilities.

