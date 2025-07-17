TOWNEPLACE SUITES BY MARRIOTT® BOZEMAN WEST OPENS IN MONTANA’S GATEWAY TO YELLOWSTONE

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TownePlace Suites by Marriott® announces the grand opening of TownePlace Suites Bozeman West , a newly constructed, 107-suite extended-stay hotel located just outside the vibrant heart of Bozeman and a short drive from Yellowstone National Park. Purpose-built to meet the needs of long-term travelers, the hotel blends the comforts of home with Montana-inspired design and intuitive service, redefining the stay experience in Big Sky Country.

“We’re proud to bring a fresh, elevated hotel experience to Bozeman with this custom build,” said Jennifer Coppinger, General Manager of TownePlace Suites Bozeman. “Whether you're staying a few nights or several weeks, our thoughtfully designed spaces and local touches are here to help guests feel relaxed, connected, and inspired.”

“This project has been a labor of love and a reflection of our deep connection to the Bozeman community,” added Jon Braxton, Principal of Braxton Development and co-owner of TownePlace Suites Bozeman West. “From the custom finishes to the inclusion of a full-service bar and restaurant, we set out to create something truly special that offers both comfort and character for today’s travelers.”

Guests will be pleasantly surprised to discover that the hotel features a fully customized design, complete with a bar and restaurant, enhancing the overall guest experience. The hotel’s modern aesthetic is complemented by thoughtful upgrades in decor, creating a welcoming atmosphere for all visitors.

The construction of TownePlace Suites by Marriott Bozeman West took 18 months, resulting in a state-of-the-art facility that includes 107 guest rooms. Each room is equipped with full kitchens, modern showers, work desks, and sofa seating in select rooms. Guests can enjoy the convenience of full-size refrigerators, stove tops, and dishwashers, making extended stays comfortable and enjoyable.

The hotel is strategically located near several notable attractions, including Yellowstone National Park, Big Sky Resort, the Bridger Mountains, Gallatin National Forest, Montana State University, and Bozeman International Airport. This prime location makes it an ideal choice for travelers looking to explore the natural beauty and cultural offerings of the region.

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Bozeman West also boasts a range of amenities designed to enhance the guest experience. The property features an indoor pool and jacuzzi, a large fitness center equipped with machines and free weights, and a grilling area with seating for guests. Additionally, the hotel is pet-friendly, offering doggy treats and beds for furry companions.

The hotel includes two meeting rooms, suitable for a variety of events, making it a perfect venue for business gatherings or social functions. The open concept bar and outdoor seating area, complete with a firepit, provide a relaxing space for guests to unwind after a day of exploration.

Incorporating modern technology, the hotel offers complimentary Wi-Fi, motion-activated thermostats, and lighting in all rooms to conserve energy. The design features a color scheme of white marble and rustic wood, creating a harmonious blend of elegance and comfort.

With its unique offerings and prime location, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Bozeman West is poised to become a favorite destination for extended stay travelers. The hotel invites guests to experience the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and Montana hospitality.

For more information or to book your stay, visit marriott.com/en-us/hotels/bzntw-towneplace-suites-bozeman-west or call 406-451-0406.



About TownePlace Suites Bozeman West

TownePlace Suites Bozeman West is a custom-built extended-stay hotel offering 107 spacious suites with full kitchens and modern amenities. Opened in June 2025, the hotel features an open-concept bar and restaurant, indoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly accommodations, and outdoor grilling areas. Located just 89 miles from Yellowstone National Park, it provides easy access to Bozeman’s top attractions, making it ideal for both long-term and leisure travelers. Learn more at marriott.com/BZNTW .



About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 235 full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in virtually every major hospitality market from coast to coast, and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 50 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. HHM Hotels’ highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial in how they drive market-leading results for owners including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors. Additional information can be found at hhmhotels.com .





About Braxton

Braxton Development is a privately owned and operated real estate development and holding company based in Bozeman Montana specializing in class-A market rate multi-family apartment home communities and industry-leading brands of select-service and extended-stay hotels nationwide. For more information, visit brxdev.com .

