Global Health & Beauty Market Report 2024-2029 | AI and AR Fuel Online Sales, Boosting Growth Potential

Between 2024 and 2029, the global health & beauty market will grow at a CAGR of 4.1%, driven by the increasing demand for wellness and functional beauty products

The global health & beauty market grew at a slower rate in 2024, as the market remained subdued due to high inflation worldwide, resulting in weakened consumer confidence and decreased spending on non-essential categories. The global online health & beauty market growth was driven by the greater integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) into the online shopping experience. Omnichannel strategies are transforming the global health & beauty market by enhancing online visibility and enabling retailers to engage with a broader audience.



Key Highlights

The online health & beauty market will grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period, driven by retailers' continued investment in cutting-edge technologies

The maturity of the US health & beauty market solidifies the Americas' dominance in the global market

The Global Sector Series - Health & Beauty 2024-2029 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the health & beauty market, the major players, and key trends. It provides detailed analysis of the key trends shaping the market, market sizes and forecasts, and the performance of key retailers.

Gain a comprehensive view of the global health & beauty market and forecasts to 2029

Investigate current and forecast trends in the health & beauty market to identify the opportunities offering the most potential

Understand who the main competitors are in the global health & beauty market and their price positioning

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Trends

Global Health & Beauty Market Drivers and Inhibitors

Key Trend: AI is extending its influence beyond personalization

Key Trend: Retailers must focus on its ESG strategy to attract eco-conscious consumers

Key Trend: Omnichannel strategies boost brand visibility and reach more customers

Strategies for Success

MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS

Global Health & Beauty Market Value 2019-2029

Global Health & Beauty Online Market 2019-2029

Global Health & Beauty Market by Channel Share, 2019-2029

REGIONAL PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS

Global Health & Beauty Market by Region, 2019-2029

Top 10 Global Health & Beauty Markets, 2024 - 2029

Top 10 Health & Beauty Markets by Online Sales, 2024-2029

Top 10 Health & Beauty Markets by Forecast CAGR, 2024-2029

CATEGORY PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS

Global Health & Beauty Category Performance, 2019-2029

MARKET SHARES AND BRAND PROFILES

Top 20 Retailers: Market Shares 2023 & 2024

Retailers in Focus: Drogerie Markt

Retailers in Focus: Sephora

Retailers in Focus: Olive Young

Retailers to Watch

