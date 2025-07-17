Global Health & Beauty Market Report 2024-2029 | AI and AR Fuel Online Sales, Boosting Growth Potential

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health & Beauty 2024-2029: Global Sector Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Between 2024 and 2029, the global health & beauty market will grow at a CAGR of 4.1%, driven by the increasing demand for wellness and functional beauty products
The global health & beauty market grew at a slower rate in 2024, as the market remained subdued due to high inflation worldwide, resulting in weakened consumer confidence and decreased spending on non-essential categories. The global online health & beauty market growth was driven by the greater integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) into the online shopping experience. Omnichannel strategies are transforming the global health & beauty market by enhancing online visibility and enabling retailers to engage with a broader audience.
Key Highlights
- The online health & beauty market will grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period, driven by retailers' continued investment in cutting-edge technologies
- The maturity of the US health & beauty market solidifies the Americas' dominance in the global market
Scope
- The Global Sector Series - Health & Beauty 2024-2029 report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the health & beauty market, the major players, and key trends. It provides detailed analysis of the key trends shaping the market, market sizes and forecasts, and the performance of key retailers.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key Trends
- Global Health & Beauty Market Drivers and Inhibitors
- Key Trend: AI is extending its influence beyond personalization
- Key Trend: Retailers must focus on its ESG strategy to attract eco-conscious consumers
- Key Trend: Omnichannel strategies boost brand visibility and reach more customers
- Strategies for Success
MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS
- Global Health & Beauty Market Value 2019-2029
- Global Health & Beauty Online Market 2019-2029
- Global Health & Beauty Market by Channel Share, 2019-2029
REGIONAL PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS
- Global Health & Beauty Market by Region, 2019-2029
- Top 10 Global Health & Beauty Markets, 2024 - 2029
- Top 10 Health & Beauty Markets by Online Sales, 2024-2029
- Top 10 Health & Beauty Markets by Forecast CAGR, 2024-2029
CATEGORY PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS
- Global Health & Beauty Category Performance, 2019-2029
MARKET SHARES AND BRAND PROFILES
- Top 20 Retailers: Market Shares 2023 & 2024
- Retailers in Focus: Drogerie Markt
- Retailers in Focus: Sephora
- Retailers in Focus: Olive Young
Retailers to Watch
- Aldi
- Amazon
- Avon
- Boots
- Chanel
- Cosmos Pharmaceutical Corp
- CVS Pharmacy
- Drogerie Markt
- Edgewell Personal Care
- Florasis
- Hourglass Cosmetics
- Kao
- Kroger
- L'Oreal
- LVMH
- Natura & Co
- Olive Young
- PureSeoul
- Rite Aid
- Ritual
- Rossmann
- Sephora
- Shoppers Drug Mart
- Target
- TSURUHA
- Ulta
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Watsons
- Welcia
