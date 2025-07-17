Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) 7MM Drug Forecast and Analysis Report 2023-2033 | Market to Reach $32.1 Billion - Gilead Sciences to Remain the Leading Player

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV): Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth assessment of the HIVs market including disease overview, epidemiology, disease management, current treatment options, unmet needs and opportunities, R&D strategies, pipeline assessment, current and future players, and market outlook.



Over four decades ago, researchers identified the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) as the causative agent of a then-mysterious new illness, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). A member of the Lentivirus genus, HIV belongs to the family of retroviruses, RNA viruses with the ability to reverse transcribe their single-stranded RNA genome into double-stranded DNA and integrate it into the host's genome (Barre-Sinoussi et al., 1983; Gallo et al., 1983; McCutchan et al., 1996).

Since the start of the epidemic, around 88.4 million people have become infected, and 42.3 million have died from AIDS-related illnesses (UNAIDS, 2024). In the decades since the approval of the first antiretroviral therapy (ART)-GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK's) Retrovir (azidothymidine) in 1987-the HIV market has become highly competitive, with a wide range of options now available for both treatment and prophylaxis of HIV.

This includes the availability of once-daily, single-tablet regimens (STRs) for HIV treatment such as Gilead's Biktarvy (bictegravir/emtricitabine/TAF) and Genvoya (elvitegravir/cobicistat/emtricitabine/TAF), as well as long-acting injectables including Gilead's Sunlenca (lenacapavir) for the treatment of multidrug-resistant HIV and GSK's Apretude (cabotegravir) for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).



The analyst projects the global HIV marketplace-which, for the purposes of this report, comprises seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM: the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan)-to experience modest growth during the forecast period. The report covers only HIV-1 because the strain is responsible for the majority of diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV in the 7MM. Furthermore, HIV-2 infections are mainly reported in sub-Saharan African countries, which are not included in the scope of this report.



The model covers the market forecast for marketed products and Phase III pipeline products. The base year of this model is 2023, and the forecast period is 2023-33.



Key Topics Covered:



1 HIV: Executive Summary

1.1 HIV market to reach $32.1 billion by 2033

1.2 Gilead Sciences to remain leading player in the HIV space

1.3 Despite major advances in ART, significant unmet needs remain

1.4 Pipeline STRs will not surpass Biktarvy in terms of commercial success

1.5 What do physicians think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming reports



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Clinical stages of HIV infection

3.3 Prognosis and quality of life



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.3.1 Total prevalence of HIV

4.3.2 Diagnosed prevalence of HIV

4.3.3 Diagnosed incidence of HIV

4.4 7MM forecast methodology

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Sources not used

4.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods

4.4.4 Total prevalent cases of HIV

4.4.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV

4.4.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV with hepatitis B virus/hepatitis C virus coinfection

4.4.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV on antiretroviral treatment

4.4.8 Diagnosed incident cases of HIV

4.4.9 Prophylactic population on pre-exposure prophylaxis

4.4.10 Prophylactic population on post-exposure prophylaxis

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for HIV (2023-33)

4.5.1 Total prevalent cases of HIV

4.5.2 Diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV

4.5.3 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV

4.5.4 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV

4.5.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV with coinfection

4.5.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV on antiretroviral treatment

4.5.7 Diagnosed incident cases of HIV

4.5.8 Age-specific diagnosed incident cases of HIV

4.5.9 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of HIV

4.5.10 Prophylactic population on pre-exposure prophylaxis

4.5.11 Prophylactic population on post-exposure prophylaxis

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 impact

4.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of the analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 KOL insights on disease management



6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Better prevention and testing, and earlier diagnosis

7.3 Improvements to mental health, social and ancillary care services

7.4 More affordable and accessible prophylactic and therapeutic options

7.5 Addressing drug resistance



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Stem cell transplants leading to HIV remission

8.1.2 Long-acting therapy options for prevention

8.1.3 Germline-targeting strategies in HIV vaccine development

8.1.4 Two-drug single-tablet regimens

8.2 Clinical trials design

8.2.1 Inclusion of underrepresented populations

8.2.2 Adoption of innovative trial methodologies

8.2.3 Emphasis on long-acting prevention and treatment modalities



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Assessment



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global markets (7MM)

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key events

12.2.3 Drivers and barriers

12.3 5EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key events

12.3.3 Drivers and barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key events

12.4.3 Drivers and barriers



Companies Featured

Gilead

Janssen

Merck

ViiV Healthcare

GSK

AbbVie

Theratechnologies

Roche

Cytodyn

