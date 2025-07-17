$10.3 Bn Myasthenia Gravis Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2034 | Corticosteroids and Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors Remain Frontline MG Treatments in 7MM

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myasthenia Gravis: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MG market across the 7MM was valued at $6.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to $10.3 billion by 2034 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

This report covers the 7MM and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Myasthenia Gravis market through 2034.



For the treatment of MG, most patients will be prescribed either corticosteroids or acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, with the corticosteroid prednisone and the acetylcholinesterase inhibitor pyridostigmine being the treatments most prescribed by physicians. When standard treatments fail, monoclonal antibodies are prescribed, offering more targeted, aggressive therapy.



A key driver of growth will be driven by the entry of new disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) in the late-stage pipeline. Despite the development of novel DMTs in the late-stage pipeline, there is a significant unmet need for DMTs that target the seronegative MG population.



Overview of Myasthenia Gravis (MG), including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized MG therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2024 to 2034.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the MG market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for MG. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 7MM MG therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM MG therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the MG therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Related Reports



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of MG

3.2. Pathophysiology of MG

3.3. Classification of MG

3.4. MGFA Classification of MG

3.5. MG - Classification by Antibody Status

3.6. MG SWOT Analysis



4. Epidemiology

4.1. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MG, Both Sexes, All Ages ?10 Years, 2024-34

4.2. Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MG, All Ages ?10 Years, 2024

4.3. Age-Specific Trends in Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MG, Both Sexes, 2024

4.4. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MG by AChR Antibody Status, Both Sexes, All Ages ?10 Years, 2024

4.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MG by MuSK Antibody Status, Both Sexes, All Ages ?10 Years, 2024

4.6. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MG by Disease Severity, Both Sexes, All Ages ?10 Years, 2024

4.7. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MG by Refractory Status, Both Sexes, All Ages ?10 Years, 2024

4.8. Sources and Methodology for the Diagnosed Prevalence of MG

4.9. Sources and Methodology for the Diagnosed Prevalence of MG by AChR Antibody Status

4.10. Sources and Methodology for the Diagnosed Prevalence of MG by MuSK Antibody Status

4.11. Sources and Methodology for the Diagnosed Prevalence of MG by Disease Severity

4.12. Sources and Methodology for the Diagnosed Prevalence of MG by Refractory Status

4.13. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MG

4.14. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of MG by Disease Severity and Refractory Status



5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Treatment Paradigm

5.2. Current Treatment Options

5.3. Product Profile: Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors (pyridostigmine, ambenonium, distigmine bromide, neostigmine methylsulfate)

5.4. Product Profile: Immunosuppressants (tacrolimus, cyclosporine, azathioprine, methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil)

5.5. Product Profile: Zilbrysq (zilucoplan)

5.6. Product Profile: Corticosteroids (prednisone, prednisolone, hydrocortisone, methylprednisone)

5.7. Product Profile: FcRn Inhibitors (Vyvgart, Vyvgart Hytrulo, Rystiggo)

5.8. Complement Inhibitors (Soliris, Ultomiris)

5.9. Product Profile: Rituxan (rituximab)

5.10. Patient Flow: MG in 2024 Across 7MM



6. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6.1. Unmet Needs in MG

6.2. Lack of DMTs for seronegative patients

6.3. Cost of DMTs

6.4. Prognostic and Predictive Biomarkers

6.5. Lack of Standardized Treatment Guidelines

6.6. Public and Physician Awareness



7. R&D Strategies

7.1. Trends in Clinical Trial Design in MG

7.2. Trends in Deal-Making in MG



8. Pipeline Assessment

8.1. MG Pipeline Overview

8.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for MG

8.3. Product Profile: Cartesian Therapeutic's Descartes-08

8.4. Product Profile: RemeGen Co's telitacicept

8.5. Product Profile: Merck's KGaA's CRD-1 (cladribine)

8.6. Product Profile: Immunovant Inc.'s batoclimab

8.7. Product Profile: Amgen & Mitsubishi Tanabe's inebilizumab

8.8. Product Profile: Regeneron Pharmaceutical's pozelimab + Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' cemdisiran

8.9. Product Profile: Johnson & Johnson's nipocalimab

8.10. Product Profile: Alexion pharmaceutical's gefurulimab

8.11. MG: Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview



9. Market Outlook

9.1. MG Market Forecast

9.2. Market Drivers and Barriers



10. Appendix

Competitive Landscape

Neuraxpharm

Alfresa Pharma

Torii Pharmaceutical Co

Astellas Pharma

Nova Laboratories

Lipomed

Novartis Pharma

UCB Pharma

Pfizer

Argenx

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Cartesian Therapeutics

RemeGen

Merck KGaA

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Immunovant

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Amgen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

