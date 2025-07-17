Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2033 Featuring Janssen, Novartis, Meiji Seika Pharma, Insmed, Daiichi Sankyo, MannKind, Paratek, Nobelpharma, GSK, Pfizer

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM): Opportunity Assessment and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an assessment of the NTM therapeutics market including disease overview, epidemiology, current treatment options, unmet needs and opportunities, R&D strategies, pipeline assessment, and market outlook.



NTM refers to infection with a group of bacteria within the Mycobacterium genus, which excludes Mycobacterium tuberculosis (tuberculosis) and Mycobacterium leprae (leprosy). NTM infections are noncontagious, opportunistic infections that cause a wide range of clinical disease in patients with pre-existing health conditions or compromised immune systems.). In terms of global burden, NTM lung disease is relatively uncommon. It is suggested that host defense mechanisms in most healthy individuals are sufficient to prevent or suppress NTM infection. Patients who develop NTM lung disease likely have susceptibility factors such as pre-existing comorbidities that make them vulnerable to these infections.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Related Reports



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of NTM

3.2. NTM Market SWOT Analysis

3.3. Classification of NTM

3.4. NTM Risk Factors



4. Epidemiology

4.1. Diagnosed Incident Cases NTM, N, Both Sexes, 2023-33

4.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NTM, Both Sexes, N, 2023-33

4.3. Diagnosed Incident Cases of NTM, PNTM, and DNTM, Both Sexes, N, 2023

4.4. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NTM, PNTM, and DNTM, Both Sexes, N, 2023

4.5. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Incident Cases of NTM, PNTM, and DNTM

4.6. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NTM, PNTM and DNTM

4.7. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Incident and Prevalent Cases of NTM

4.8. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Incident and Prevalent Cases of PNTM

4.9. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Incident and Prevalent Cases of DNTM



5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. PNTM Diagnostic Paradigm

5.2. Treatment Paradigm

5.3. Current Treatment Options



6. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6.1. Unmet Needs in NTM

6.2. New Therapeutic Options with Improved Efficacy

6.3. Improved Diagnostic Methods

6.4. Improved Clinical Trials



7. R&D Strategies

7.1. Trends in Clinical Trial Design in NTM

7.2. Trends in Deal-Making in NTM



8. Pipeline Assessment

8.1. NTM Pipeline Overview

8.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Products for NTM

8.3. NTM Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview



9. Market Outlook

9.1. NTM Market Forecast

9.2. PNTM Market Forecast

9.3. DNTM Market Forecast

9.4. Market Drivers and Barriers



10. Appendix

Competitive Landscape

Janssen

Novartis AG

Meiji Seika Pharma Co Ltd

Insmed Inc

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

MannKind Corp

Paratek Pharmaecuticals Inc

Nobelpharma Co Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline AG

Pfizer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/df5y8g

