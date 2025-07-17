Elliot Environmental Celebrates 23 Years of Delivering Trusted Mold Remediation in Michigan

Bay City, MI , July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elliot Environmental, a leading mold removal company, is celebrating 23 years of service in Michigan. Since 2001, the company has helped thousands of residential and commercial clients across the state with professional mold remediation, thorough mold inspection, and expert treatment from certified black mold specialists.

With indoor mold linked to structural damage and respiratory health concerns, Elliot Environmental tackles toxic environments with urgency and care. Mold can spread quickly through HVAC systems, drywall, and insulation, leading to air quality issues and costly damage if not addressed. Using professional containment, negative air systems, and HEPA filtration, Elliot Environmental removes hazardous mold at its source and restores indoor spaces to clean, safe conditions.

“Mold doesn’t knock. It invades silently and spreads swiftly,” said Brian Carson, owner of Elliot Environmental. “That’s why every response we make is rooted in decades of experience, a sense of urgency, and total transparency. After 23 years on the front lines of mold remediation, we know exactly what it takes to get the job done right, and we don’t leave until your space is truly safe.”



Elliot Environmental

Elliot Environmental starts the process with a comprehensive mold inspection, using infrared imaging and moisture mapping to identify the contamination’s origin and scope. The remediation team then deploys advanced techniques, including containment zones, negative air machines, and HEPA filtration, to stop and safely remove mould at the source. Every project is meticulously sealed to prevent airborne spores from migrating to unaffected areas during cleanup. Negative pressure systems are activated to create a controlled environment, ensuring contaminants are continuously pulled out and filtered and not allowed to recirculate.

Recognized as Michigan’s trusted black mold specialist, Elliot Environmental has earned over 200 five-star reviews from homeowners and business clients who value clear communication and results.

One verified reviewer shared, “Elliot Environmental was comprehensive. They explained every step, showed us proof of the problem, and fixed what two other companies failed to identify.”

Elliot Environmental is certified by the IICRC (Institute of Inspection Cleaning, Restoration, and Certification), a global organization that sets the standard for mold remediation and restoration practices. As a member of the National Association of Mold Professionals, it adheres to proven, science-backed methods to ensure safety, compliance, and long-term protection.

These industry credentials reinforce Elliot Environmental’s reputation as a trusted expert in mold removal in Michigan. Property owners can simply schedule a mold consultation on its website to get started.

To learn more about Elliot Environmental, visit http://www.michiganmoldspecialist.com.

About Elliot Environmental

Elliot Environmental is a Bay City-based mold removal company providing expert mold remediation, mold inspection, and black mold specialist services across Michigan. With over 23 years of experience, its certified technicians use advanced diagnostics and proven containment strategies to restore safe indoor air quality in homes and businesses. Known for its professionalism and quick response, the company continues to lead Michigan in mold safety and removal.

