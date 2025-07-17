Vranken-Pommery Monopole - FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE FIRST-HALF 2025 TURNOVER*

FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE

FIRST-HALF 2025 TURNOVER*

*under audit

Strong performance in a mixed market environment

Consolidated revenue stable at €108.3 million (+0.2%)

+4.7% growth for Champagne Pommery, reflecting the success of the premiumization strategy

Reims, July 17, 2025

In the first half of 2025, Vranken-Pommery Monopole once again demonstrated its resilience with stable revenue (+0.2% vs. 2024) in a still volatile economic environment:

Significant trade tensions , particularly between Europe and the United States, with ongoing uncertainty surrounding tariffs on European wines and spirits

, particularly between Europe and the United States, with ongoing uncertainty surrounding tariffs on European wines and spirits An unstable geopolitical climate , marked by prolonged armed conflicts and rising diplomatic tensions

, marked by prolonged armed conflicts and rising diplomatic tensions Mixed results for the Champagne market in the first half of the year (down -1.2% in volume compared to H1 2024), with a catch-up effect expected in the second half.

Performance by business segment

Activity H1 2025

(€m) H1 2024

(€m) Change

vs H1 2024 Champagnes 94.3 93.9 +0.3% Provences & Camargues 5.7 5.7 -1.2% Other (Portos, Sparkling Wines, miscellaneous) 8.3 8.3 +0.3% Total Group 108.3 108.0 +0.2%

Champagnes , the Group’s core business, remained stable in the first half (+0.3% in revenue) despite a market decline in both volume and value. The Group’s expected growth will mainly come in the second half, driven by the year-end festive season.

, the Group’s core business, remained stable in the first half (+0.3% in revenue) despite a market decline in both volume and value. The Group’s expected growth will mainly come in the second half, driven by the year-end festive season. Provence and Camargue Rosé Wines recorded volume growth, although revenue remained almost stable at €5.7 million in H1. Camargue wines showed strong momentum, supported by new Off-Trade partnerships, notably for the Daladel cuvée.

recorded volume growth, although revenue remained almost stable at €5.7 million in H1. Camargue wines showed strong momentum, supported by new Off-Trade partnerships, notably for the cuvée. Port and Douro Wines posted a decline. Increased competitive pressure from a few players on the Portuguese market led to lower volumes domestically, although volumes continued to grow across all other markets.

posted a decline. Increased competitive pressure from a few players on the Portuguese market led to lower volumes domestically, although volumes continued to grow across all other markets. Sparkling Wines turnover increased (+9.2%), driven by the strong performance of the Louis Pommery range (California & England), with additional volumes expected in the second half from the recently launched Lucas Carton Sparkling.

Premium brands at the core of the Champagne strategy

The Group is accelerating its strategy around premium brands, with a continued focus on high value-added cuvées:

Pommery & Vranken Champagne brands accounted for 57.0% of the Group’s revenue , an increase compared to 2024

accounted for , an increase compared to 2024 Champagne Pommery continues to grow (+4.7% in revenue), driven by the strong performance of its flagship cuvées Cuvée Louise, Grand Apanage 1874, and Grand Cru Royal

This momentum reflects the ongoing premiumization of the portfolio, aligned with consumer demand for authenticity and sustainability — a deep-rooted trend in the sector where value now prevails over volume. The positive price-mix effect continues to improve, confirming the effectiveness of this premium-focused strategy.

Champagne revenue by geographic region

Geographic region H1 2025

(€m) H1 2024

(€m) Change

vs H1 2024 France 40.5 32.9 +22.9% Europe 33.8 34.9 -3.1% Third countries 20.0 26.2 -23.6% Total Champagnes 94.3 93.9 +0.3%

International markets (excluding France) remain the driving force behind Champagne activity development, accounting for 57% of revenue.

In France , the Group gained market share in both On-Trade and Off-Trade channels, with Champagne volumes increasing despite a decline in overall appellation shipments since January (-5.2%).

, the Group gained market share in both On-Trade and Off-Trade channels, with Champagne volumes increasing despite a decline in overall appellation shipments since January (-5.2%). In Europe , the main countries saw a rebound for the Group, in line with the overall market trend.

, the main countries saw a rebound for the Group, in line with the overall market trend. Regarding third countries : The revenue decline is mainly due to lower volumes in Duty Free . In the United States , the Group’s exposure remains limited, with less than 4% of consolidated revenue generated in the domestic market. In Asia , the Group continues its expansion, with the establishment in South Korea expected to support further growth in the second half of the year.

:

A sustainable and differentiating CSR strategy: "La Vérité du Terroir"

Vranken-Pommery Monopole continues to uphold its CSR commitments on a daily basis to secure the future of the Group and its ecosystem. The entire value chain is involved in these efforts — from the vineyard to distribution — with a strong focus on safeguarding and preserving the Group’s craftsmanship, which is the foundation of its product quality. Key actions taken in recent months include:

Collaboration with a transport company to test an electric truck , aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions related to logistics

, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions related to logistics Awarded the “Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant” (Living Heritage Company) label, a distinction granted by the French government recognizing excellence in traditional and industrial craftsmanship

These commitments enhance the appeal of the Group’s brands among consumers who are increasingly mindful of their social and environmental impact.

Outlook

Despite a still uncertain geopolitical and economic environment, Vranken-Pommery Monopole approaches the second half of 2025 with confidence. The Group remains fully committed to its roadmap:

Growth in Champagne volumes in 2025

in 2025 Continued premiumization , with the accelerated development of the Pommery brand and the creation and commercial launch of Clos Pompadour 2017 in 75cl

, with the accelerated development of the brand and the creation and commercial launch of in 75cl Strengthening international presence , particularly in Asia

, particularly in Asia Improved profitability through rigorous cost control and significant efforts in streamlining and optimizing viticulture

through rigorous cost control and significant efforts in streamlining and optimizing viticulture Continued progress on CSR commitments , with a particular focus in 2025 on the Group’s decarbonization pathway and the promotion of craftsmanship through the “Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant” label

, with a particular focus in 2025 on the Group’s pathway and the promotion of through the “Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant” label Increased focus on innovation, particularly through the use of data to support commercial development, the ongoing digitization of operations, and the deployment of AI projects applied to viticulture

Next communication

Publication of H1 2025 results: September 11, 2025, after market close

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a major player in the Champagne sector. The Group controls the entire value chain, from vineyard cultivation to winemaking and distribution. It also operates in three other wine regions: Provence, Camargue, and Douro. The Group is strongly committed to promoting terroirs, practicing sustainable viticulture, and preserving the environment.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a company listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.

(code "VRAP" (Paris), "VRAB" (Brussels); ISIN code: FR0000062796).

