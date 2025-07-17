BlockchainCloudMining Reaches $6,700 Daily Earnings Milestone for XRP Users

New York, NY, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockchainCloudMining, a rapidly growing cloud mining platform, is helping XRP holders and other crypto users generate passive income—reportedly up to $6,700 per day—through its contract-based mining service.

As short-term trading strategies face increasing uncertainty, BlockchainCloudMining offers a more stable and accessible alternative. Its “contract cloud mining” model enables users to earn daily payouts without needing to monitor market trends or manage complex infrastructure.

Key Features of the BlockchainCloudMining Platform:

$12 bonus instantly upon sign-up





Daily payouts with no service or management fees





Supports 9+ cryptocurrencies including XRP, BTC, ETH, and USDT





Referral program offering bonuses up to $50,000





McAfee® & Cloudflare® security, 100% uptime, 24/7 technical support





How It Works:

Register for Free: New users receive a $12 bonus to start earning immediately .



Purchase Mining Contracts: Options range from $100 to $33,000, with contract terms from 2 to 40 days and competitive ROI.



You can earn more efficient and stable income by participating in the following contracts:

New User Experience Contract : Investment amount: $100, contract period 2 days, total income: $100 + $6.

Investment amount: $100, contract period 2 days, total income: $100 + $6. WhatsMiner M66S : Investment amount: $500, contract period 7 days, total income: $500 + $45.5.

Investment amount: $500, contract period 7 days, total income: $500 + $45.5. WhatsMiner M60 : Investment amount: $1,000, contract period 14 days, total income: $1,000 + $196.

Investment amount: $1,000, contract period 14 days, total income: $1,000 + $196. Bitcoin Miner S21+ : Investment amount: $3,000, contract period 20 days, total income: $3,000 + $900.

Investment amount: $3,000, contract period 20 days, total income: $3,000 + $900. ALPH Miner AL1: Investment amount: $10,000, contract period 35 days, total income: $10,000 + $5,950.

Investment amount: $10,000, contract period 35 days, total income: $10,000 + $5,950. ANTSPACE HK3 : Investment amount: $33,000, contract period 40 days, total income: $33,000 + $26,400.

You can get income the next day after purchasing the contract, or you can choose to withdraw to your crypto wallet or continue to purchase other contracts . (The platform has launched a variety of stable income contracts, for more contract details, please log in to the official website of Blockchaincloudmining.com)

Industry Outlook:



According to research by CryptoMetrics, cloud mining represents a growing trend among investors seeking stability in volatile markets. “Mainstream currency holders like XRP users are prioritizing income security over speculation,” said a CryptoMetrics analyst. “Platforms like BlockchainCloudMining are meeting that demand.”

About BlockchainCloudMining:



BlockchainCloudMining is a next-generation cloud mining platform enabling crypto users to generate passive income through secure, accessible, and user-friendly contract mining.

For more details, visit the official website: BlockchainCloudMining.com

Or consult the platform email: info@blockchaincloudmining.com





Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an “as-is” basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.