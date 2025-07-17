Syensqo Appoints Two New Board Members

Brussels, Belgium – July 17, 2025 - 17:30 CEST

New Directors Bring Industry, Innovation and Leadership Experience to Advance Syensqo’s Evolution to a Specialty Chemicals Company

SYENSQO SA (“Syensqo” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Cynthia Arnold and Augusto Di Donfrancesco as new members of its Board of Directors, effective July 17, 2025.

They replace Matti Lievonen and Nadine Leslie who are stepping down from the Board to pursue other opportunities.

Dr. Cynthia Arnold brings more than 30 years of global leadership experience in technology and innovation within the materials and chemicals sectors. She previously served as Chief Technology Officer at Valspar Corporation and held senior roles at Sun Chemical, Eastman Chemical and General Electric. With extensive public company board experience, Dr. Arnold currently serves as an independent director on the boards of Cabot Corporation, Milliken & Company and Fluence Energy. She holds a PhD in Materials Science and Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from the University of California,Berkeley.

Augusto Di Donfrancesco held key leadership roles in research & innovation, operations and transformation during a more than 35-year career at Solvay. As President of Solvay’s Specialty Polymers Global Business Unit, he led a period of significant organic growth, doubling net sales through customer-centric innovation. He was also a member of the Solvay Executive Leadership Team where he led group-wide strategic programs. Mr. Di Donfrancesco’s deep sector knowledge and track record in operational excellence and capital allocation will further reinforce Syensqo’s ongoing growth and transformation objectives. Mr. Di Donfrancesco holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Pisa University.

Rosemary Thorne, Chair of the Board of Directors, said, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our gratitude to Matti and Nadine for their contributions to the Board during Syensqo’s formative period as an independent public company. As part of our Board succession planning, we are focused on maintaining the right mix of skills and expertise and are thrilled to welcome Cynthia and Augusto, who are proven leaders of the highest caliber and are poised to contribute their significant leadership, technology, innovation and operational experience to the Board. We look forward to benefiting from their respective knowledge and insights as we continue to focus on delivering shareholder value.”

“We are delighted to welcome Cynthia and Augusto to our Board,” said Dr. Ilham Kadri, Chief Executive Officer of Syensqo. “Their perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to prioritize innovation and operational excellence to capitalize on the meaningful long-term growth and value creation opportunities ahead. I look forward to working with them.”

Dr. Arnold said, “Syensqo’s commitment to scientific excellence and sustainability resonates deeply with me. I am excited to contribute to the Board’s work to advance innovation and operational performance, and to help shape the Company’s continued success in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”

“I am honored to join Syensqo’s Board during this important period in the Company’s evolution to a Specialty Chemicals Company” said Mr. Di Donfrancesco. “Having spent my career driving transformation, innovation and growth within the specialty chemicals sector, I look forward to working with my fellow directors and the management team to help accelerate growth and unleash Syensqo’s potential.”

