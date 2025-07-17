Work Advancing on Chibougamau’s Mont Sorcier Iron/Vanadium Royalty Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US), herein called Chibougamau, is pleased to highlight to shareholders the following update from Cerrado Gold Inc. as regards ongoing work at the Mont Sorcier Iron/vanadium project located in proximity of the town of Chibougamau, Quebec. In a press release of today’s date , Cerrado published the following:

Mont Sorcier Project Update

At the Mont Sorcier high-purity iron project, detailed metallurgical test work and flow sheet design continued during the quarter. All key workstreams are now engaged and the Company has commenced an infill drill program to update sufficient resources to the Proven and Probable categories as required to support the ongoing feasibility. Assay results remain pending at this time.

The Bankable Feasibility Study will look to provide greater detail of the potential for the project that was highlighted in the previous 2022 NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") that delivered a project NPV 8% of US$1.6 Billion based upon iron concentrates grading 65% iron. With the improved metallurgical results received to date the Company is confident it can deliver a high purity DRI grade Iron ore concentrate product of over 67% iron, enhancing the project value and delivering a highly desired product to support the Green Steel transition.

Chibougamau Independent Mines holds a 2% Gross Metal Royalty on iron and vanadium production from the Mont Sorcier property.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101 and has been approved by Cerrado Gold Inc.

