PropStream, a Stewart Information Services Corporation company, Acquires BatchLeads and BatchDialer Products

Tempe, AZ, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of July 1, 2025, PropStream acquired two real estate industry mainstays - BatchLeads and BatchDialer to bolster its technology offerings and user base.

With both companies focused heavily on enhancing AI-first offerings and more robust datasets, this will accelerate the unified efforts of both teams to further develop the ultimate lead generation and prospecting tools within the real estate ecosystem. The acquired products and brands will function independently for now, with uninterrupted services. Teams from BatchLeads and BatchDialer have moved to Propstream.

This move marks an exciting new chapter for BatchData, allowing the company to dedicate its full resources and expertise to the accelerated growth and innovation of its core B2B real estate data platform, BatchData, which remains a separate entity.

Enhanced Commitment to BatchData Customers

For existing and future BatchData customers, this transition is overwhelmingly positive. Service and support for BatchData will continue seamlessly, with an even greater commitment to delivering cutting-edge data solutions and exceptional value.

A key outcome of this strategic realignment is that Propstream is now one of BatchData's largest customers, powering the majority of the data Propstream serves to customers. This significant partnership underscores the strength and market-leading capabilities of the BatchData platform, team, and innovation capabilities.

BatchData Integration to Propstream

"This is a pivotal moment for our company," said Jesse Burrell, co-founder of BatchData. "The acquisition of BatchLeads and BatchDialer by a respected industry leader like PropStream validates the quality of the products we've built. More importantly, it allows us to sharpen our focus and pour all our energy into making BatchData the undisputed leader fueling proptech innovation through our AI-powered technology and data offerings. With PropStream as our largest customer, we are incredibly well-positioned for accelerated growth and innovation."

Propstream CEO Brian Tepfer remarked, “This is about providing the best tools and experience to our customers.” He elaborates, “BatchLeads has done a fantastic job building a product and community that we are proud to adopt. With the addition of BatchDialer, we can now offer an unparalleled experience to our customers from search to connect. Combined, our new partnership with BatchData allows PropStream to expand its powerful data sets with even more AI-tools, robust data and industry leading skip tracing into our platform.”

Strategic Consolidation and Future Vision

As part of its refined strategy, BatchData will consolidate its BatchSkipTracing brand and functionalities within the BatchData platform. This will create a singular, comprehensive data solution, streamlining offerings and enhancing user experience.

"Our vision for BatchData is bold," Jesse continued. "We are committed to providing the most accurate, comprehensive, and actionable real estate data available. BatchData is so much more than just data - we continue to improve proprietary machine learning algorithms, integrate new data, and package API endpoints for new business use cases. We are finding pockets of the market underserved right now and we will gladly fill those gaps. We are incredibly excited about the future and the enhanced value we will deliver to our BatchData customers."

BatchData is confident this strategic step will lead to a stronger, more focused BatchData, better equipped than ever to serve its customers and lead the B2B data industry.

About

Founded in 2021, BatchData is a comprehensive real estate data platform providing enterprise-grade APIs with access to 1000+ data points for over 150 million U.S. properties. Serving businesses from startups to Fortune 500 companies, BatchData delivers robust lead generation, AI predictive data, skip tracing, data enrichment, and seamless integrations with real-time updates and industry-leading accuracy. Unlike static data aggregators, BatchData's in-house data science team enriches datasets from multiple tier-one providers while leveraging real-time feedback from over 20,000 BatchService users to maintain the highest data quality standards in the industry.

