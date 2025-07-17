Atomic Tattoo Removal Launches in Wrentham, Massachusetts

WRENTHAM, Mass., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomic Tattoo Removal is officially opening its doors on July 19, 2025, and is offering free consultations. This bold new business is making its debut in Wrentham, Massachusetts, bringing safe, effective, and confidence-boosting laser services to the community using the Astanza Trinity laser system .

Founded by local entrepreneur Craig Howard, Atomic Tattoo Removal specializes in complete and selective tattoo removal, fading for cover-ups, permanent makeup removal and cellulite treatments. Atomic uses revolutionary aesthetic laser technology to deliver precise, safe, and life-changing results; following the mission to empower clients and help people regain control over their self-expression.

“At Atomic, we believe everyone deserves a second chance–or just a new look,” said Howard. “Whether you’re looking to erase a regret, make space for new ink, or simply change your aesthetic, we’re here to help people feel more confident in their skin.”

Atomic Tattoo Removal is proud to serve Wrentham and the surrounding areas throughout Norfolk County and beyond. The studio blends clinical-grade tattoo removal technology with a personalized, judgment-free experience, making it the go-to destination for tattoo removal in the region.

Appointments are now available, and the community is encouraged to book early to take advantage of Atomic’s opening week promotion and complimentary consultations. Anyone that purchases services in July will be entered into a drawing to win a free tattoo (a $200 value). To book a FREE, 30 minute consultation, simply send a text to (508) 203-1342.

About Atomic Tattoo Removal

Atomic Tattoo Removal is a premier laser studio located in Wrentham, Massachusetts, offering expert aesthetic laser services. Founded on the values of confidence, transformation, and safety, Atomic uses top laser technology to deliver outstanding tattoo removal results to every client.

For more information or to schedule your free consultation, visit atomictattooremoval.com or follow @Atomic_tattoo_removal on instagram.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza helps build and expand aesthetic businesses by providing unparalleled support alongside advanced laser technology. Our lasers are trusted by healthcare professionals , aesthetic providers , entrepreneurs , med spas , tattoo studios , correctional facilities , and nonprofit organizations worldwide.

Included with every laser purchase is the Astanza Experience, an all-encompassing support system featuring a 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and a customizable Business Builder System. Astanza’s aesthetic laser technology is comprised of the Trinity , Duality Signature , Eternity TSR , MeDioStar ® , PicoStar ® , Dermablate® , and QuadroStarPRO YELLOW laser machines.

Astanza is a certified Great Place to Work ™, named Inc. 2023 Best in Business Services and Correctional Re-Entry Services , ranks #27 on Fortune’s 2024 Best Workplaces in Health Care™, #47 on Fortune’s 2024 Best Places to Work in Texas™, and #80 on Fortune’s 2024 Best Small Workplaces™ nationwide.