Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market Report 2025: A Projected $7.07 Billion Market by 2029

The gearless elevator traction motor market is exhibiting robust growth, with projections indicating an increase from $5 billion in 2024 to $5.37 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth is driven by advancements in economic standards, urbanization, and the rising need for energy-efficient and sustainable building practices.

Looking forward, the market is set to expand further, reaching $7.07 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1%. The demand for energy-efficient solutions, the necessity for efficient vertical transportation systems, and the growth of high-rise building construction contribute significantly to this trajectory.

Technological advancements, IoT integration, and the development of advanced control systems are expected to characterize this growth phase.

The increasing construction of high-rise buildings is notably driving the demand for gearless elevator traction motors. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and limited land availability in urban areas accentuate the need for these motors, known for efficient, smooth, and high-speed vertical transportation. For instance, New London Architecture reported a jump in development applications for tall towers in 2022, amplifying the demand for these motors.

Companies are prioritizing technological innovations, such as permanent magnet synchronous (PMS) motors, which enhance energy efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and optimize space. An example is TK Elevator's launch of the enta100 GL in India, a gearless alternative aimed at optimizing operational efficiency and energy consumption for low-rise buildings.

Major industry players include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Thyssenkrupp AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Nidec Corporation, among others. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2024, with other significant markets in Western Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

