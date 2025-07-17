Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market Report 2025: A Projected $7.07 Billion Market by 2029

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gearless elevator traction motor market is exhibiting robust growth, with projections indicating an increase from $5 billion in 2024 to $5.37 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth is driven by advancements in economic standards, urbanization, and the rising need for energy-efficient and sustainable building practices.
Looking forward, the market is set to expand further, reaching $7.07 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1%. The demand for energy-efficient solutions, the necessity for efficient vertical transportation systems, and the growth of high-rise building construction contribute significantly to this trajectory.
Technological advancements, IoT integration, and the development of advanced control systems are expected to characterize this growth phase.
The increasing construction of high-rise buildings is notably driving the demand for gearless elevator traction motors. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and limited land availability in urban areas accentuate the need for these motors, known for efficient, smooth, and high-speed vertical transportation. For instance, New London Architecture reported a jump in development applications for tall towers in 2022, amplifying the demand for these motors.
Companies are prioritizing technological innovations, such as permanent magnet synchronous (PMS) motors, which enhance energy efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and optimize space. An example is TK Elevator's launch of the enta100 GL in India, a gearless alternative aimed at optimizing operational efficiency and energy consumption for low-rise buildings.
Major industry players include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Thyssenkrupp AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Nidec Corporation, among others. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2024, with other significant markets in Western Europe, North America, and the Middle East.
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- Type: Permanent Magnet Motor; AC Motor; DC Motor
- Technology: Smart Motors; Conventional Motors; High Efficiency Motors; Regenerative Motors
- Capacity: Low; Medium; High
- Application: Commercial; Residential; Industrial
- End Users: New Installation; Modernization
Subsegments:
- Permanent Magnet Motor: Synchronous, Axial Flux, Radial Flux, High-Torque
- AC Motor: Single-Phase, Three-Phase, High-Efficiency, Low-Noise
- DC Motor: Brushed, Brushless, High-Speed, Energy-Efficient
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Gearless Elevator Traction Motor market report include:
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Thyssenkrupp AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Nidec Corporation
- Otis Elevator Company
- Schindler Holding AG
- Kone Corporation
- Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.
- Hiwin Technologies Corp.
- Kleemann Elevators S.A.
- Ningbo Xinda Elevator Traction Technology Co. Ltd.
- Fujitec Co. Ltd.
- Suzhou Torin Drive Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Cheng Day Machinery Works
- Xizi Forvorda Co. Ltd.
- Fenoja Oy
- Shanghai ZanFeng Technology Co. Ltd.
- Mont Drive Systems Co. Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$5.37 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$7.07 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
- Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market Characteristics
- Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market Trends and Strategies
- Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market - Macro Economic Scenario
- Global Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
- Global Gearless Elevator Traction Motor PESTEL Analysis
- Analysis of End Use Industries
- Global Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market Growth Rate Analysis
- Global Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024
- Global Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F
- Global Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Total Addressable Market (TAM)
- Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market Segmentation
- Global Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market, Segmentation by Type
- Global Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market, Segmentation by Technology
- Global Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market, Segmentation by Capacity
- Global Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market, Segmentation by Application
- Global Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market, Segmentation by End Users
- Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market Regional and Country Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- Asia-Pacific Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market Overview
- Asia-Pacific Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market, Segmentation by Type
- Asia-Pacific Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market, Segmentation by Technology
- Asia-Pacific Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market, Segmentation by Capacity
- China Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- India Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- Japan Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- Australia Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- Indonesia Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- South Korea Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- Western Europe Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- UK Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- Germany Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- France Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- Italy Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- Spain Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- Eastern Europe Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- Russia Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- North America Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- USA Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- Canada Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- South America Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- Brazil Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- Middle East Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- Africa Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
- Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
- Global Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- Recent Developments in the Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market
- Gearless Elevator Traction Motor Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
