Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 17 July 2025 at 19:00 EEST

Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase Programme Completed

Siili Solutions Plc announced on 26 May 2025 that the Board of Directors had decided to launch a share repurchase programme. The purpose of the programme was to acquire the company’s own shares to cover obligations arising from long-term share-based incentive schemes.

Siili has today completed the aforementioned share repurchase programme. The repurchases commenced on 2 June 2025 and ended today, 17 July 2025. During the repurchase period, Siili acquired a total of 31,000 own shares, corresponding to approximately 0.38 percent of the company’s total shares. The average price per share was EUR 6.38, and the total purchase price amounted to approximately EUR 197 809.

Following the repurchases, Siili holds a total of 31,698 own shares, representing approximately 0.39 percent of the total number of shares in the company.

