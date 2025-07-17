Unplugged Performance Debuts the World’s First Indestructible Wheel for Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Robotaxi; UP-RW Forged Wheel Is Lightweight, Maximally Aerodynamic, and Future-Proof





LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unplugged Performance , the renowned global leader in high-performance aftermarket upgrades for Tesla vehicles, is proud to announce the official unveiling of the Unplugged Performance UP Forged Road Warrior (UP-RW). A first-of-its-kind forged wheel built for the future of autonomous mobility and the Tesla Cybercab and Robotaxi fleet. The new wheel is available for all Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y variants worldwide and is designed for the future of autonomous transport.





The UP-RW features a replaceable aluminum Curb Guard Ring that can be easily replaced when scuffed on impact. This stealth integrated outer ring absorbs damage during curb or pothole impacts and can be swapped out without removing the tire. Unplugged Performance is also offering a lifetime replacement guarantee if owners manage to bend or crack a UP-RW wheel under normal use ( Terms and Conditions apply ).





Notably, the UP-RW Forged wheel was also engineered to work seamlessly with factory Tesla tires, eliminating the need for additional purchases for owners with factory non-staggered Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y in 19-inch or 20-inch wheel configurations. The UP-RW wheel comes in a two-tone Satin Black and Satin Gunmetal finish designed to look great on every color Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. Through economies of scale and streamlined manufacturing, the UP Forged UP-RW delivers uncompromising quality at an introductory price starting at only $2,595.





Engineered for Tesla’s future Robotaxi fleet, this wheel is purpose-built for high-mileage drivers, commercial operators, and everyday commuters who demand maximum durability, best total cost of ownership economics, all without compromising performance or aesthetics. Manufactured with a structurally integrated forged aerodynamic disc that aids in minimizing air turbulence around the wheel and reduces drag. In development testing, Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) data validated that the UP-RW wheel nearly matched Tesla’s lowest drag production wheel, the 18” Photon Aero Covered wheel, with the UP-RW coming within 0.010 Cd. The RW is one of the most aerodynamic wheels ever produced. As the RW combines aerodynamic design with light-weight forged 6061-T6 construction, the RW has efficiency benefits at highway speeds as well as stop and go city driving.

Ben Schaffer, CEO of Unplugged Performance, expressed his thoughts about the UP-RW forged wheel, stating, “The UP-RW Road Warrior is our Robotaxi wheel and the ultimate EV daily driven wheel…It’s the most durable, most thoughtfully designed wheel we’ve ever made. The Road Warrior is ready for battle in the harshest conditions and will bring a unique peace of mind that these are the last wheels you’ll ever need to purchase with our durability guarantee.”

UP-RW aka Road Warrior Wheel sets of 4 start at an introductory price of $2,595.00 for the 19-inch and $2,995.00 for the 20-inch set for a limited time, with billet-forged Center Caps and Curb Guards included. Unplugged Performance ships worldwide.





















You can learn more about them at https://unpluggedperformance.com/up-road-warrior-wheels/

Follow Unplugged Performance and company news, galleries and videos on:

Company blog: www.unpluggedperformance.com/news

Company gallery: www.unpluggedperformance.com/gallery

X: www.x.com/unpluggedtesla

Facebook: www.facebook.com/unpluggedperformance

Instagram: www.instagram.com/unpluggedperformance

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/unplugged-performance

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@UnpluggedPerformanceTesla

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@unpluggedperformance

About Unplugged Performance: Unplugged Performance is a leading provider of high-performance upgrades for Tesla vehicles. With a commitment to engineering excellence and a passion for pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle performance, Unplugged Performance has established itself as a leader in the industry. Their meticulously crafted products and modifications cater to the needs of Tesla enthusiasts, delivering enhanced performance, aesthetics, and an unparalleled driving experience. Visit unpluggedperformance.com to explore their range of performance parts and upgrades .

Media Contact:

Bryan Benitez

Unplugged Performance

press@unpluggedperformance.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74891f66-de23-4eb5-a2fd-7352e1c2c60a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c23fec7-720a-439a-bcbf-cfa97327eeab



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b6eef16-f34d-4c31-be4a-a87d9a0faaba

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78ce4aa8-5f02-4b69-98fa-4ac355fb50d7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27ccbff8-ec3c-4908-a02a-dbb0e2b6501a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80b60df4-4a81-40c7-bb26-eb35f418d5d0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/332d9964-76d8-45c7-bf4c-2833db44c8b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c8d0f37-37ec-41f1-83a9-67952ee3fcf8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b10eee1c-9144-4565-ba26-7a25252814fe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5274ef69-a0a5-4bda-90e8-bb591531b767

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1528f82b-a3f0-435d-94d8-980dd0d8c276

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f27b615-0d12-484c-9bb0-8fed3b80fcb2

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b8174fa-c61d-4595-8766-13914e4f7bc7