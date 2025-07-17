Behr Paint Company Empowers New Homeowners to Pursue the Art of DIYconomics Through Relationship with REMAX Canada

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behr Paint Company, a leading paint manufacturer and champion of DIY and colour inspiration for home improvement, is proud to announce a collaboration with REMAX Canada, one of Canada’s leading real estate franchisors. As two BrandSpark Most Trusted® brands in their respective categories*, BEHR® and REMAX offer Canadians the confidence they need to take on their next big move, whether it’s painting a room or purchasing a home. The collaboration is being brought to life through the REMAX Media Network, leveraging the brand’s national platforms, digital channels, and agent voices to support new and prospective homeowners across Canada and deliver approachable DIY tips — rooted in the shared belief that transforming a house into a home can be accessible, empowering, and budget-friendly.

At the heart of the collaboration is the concept of DIYconomics — the idea that making smart, do-it-yourself choices with BEHR® paint, tools and resources is not only creatively rewarding, but also financially responsible. Together, Behr and REMAX Canada are helping Canadians feel confident in tackling home updates of any scale, whether it’s applying a fresh coat of colour to update an interior living space or completing a full exterior refresh to boost a home’s curb appeal.

"At Behr, we know that paint plays a powerful role in personalizing a space and that for many first-time homeowners, every dollar counts," said Christine Speagle, Director of Brand Marketing, Behr Paint Company Canada. "This collaboration with REMAX Canada makes it easier for Canadians to navigate those early DIY choices with tools, inspiration, and resources designed to stretch budgets and boost home value.”

In a consumer survey conducted by REMAX Canada1, results revealed that 27% of active buyers and sellers consider a freshly painted home important, with another 28% open to painting before listing or purchasing their home. Additionally, 20% of Canadians plan to remodel or significantly upgrade their homes. These insights highlight the significant role paint plays in both real estate decisions and personal renovation plans, particularly for cost-conscious Millennials and Gen Z homeowners looking to boost value and personalize their space.

“Through our collaboration with Behr and the reach of the REMAX Media Network, we’re equipping Canadians with inspiring content to make budget-smart decisions,” says Abby Lee, EVP of Marketing, Communications and Events at RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. “With the most trusted agents in the business and a commitment to empowering homeowners, REMAX is proud to help Canadians unlock the full potential of their spaces — whether they’re buying, selling, or simply refreshing their home.”

While 42% of Canadians say they feel confident choosing their own paint colours2, Behr helps make the decision process easier with a suite of resources available on behr.ca. Tools like ColourSmart by BEHR® allow you to find, coordinate and visualize colours in your own space. There are also a variety of curated colour palettes to choose from, including the BEHR Designer Collection, a tried-and-true designer-approved palette of their top 30 white, neutral and accent colours.

On July 28th, a national digital contest will be launched on REMAX.ca offering Canadians the chance to win the ultimate DIY prize pack valued at $2,000 (CAD) that includes BEHR paint, a gift card to The Home Depot Canada and a personal colour consultation with Erika Woelfel, VP of Colour and Creative Services at Behr.**

Whether you're refreshing tired walls, updating cabinets, or adding a bold accent wall, paint has the power to modernize and personalize a space instantly. In fact, a REMAX renovation study3 found that 56% of Canadians surveyed believe minor updates – such as refreshing paint — offer the best return on investment. For homeowners looking to make a big change without breaking the bank, BEHR paint offers one of the strongest and simplest ROIs in home improvement. Discover more budget-friendly tips and expert insights from BEHR on REMAX.ca.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of BEHR®, KILZ® and WHIZZ® brands, is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, designers and professional paint contractors with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit Behr.ca. Professional paint contractors and designers can visit BehrPro.ca to learn about products, colour tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

Behr and the Behr logo are registered trademarks of Behr Process LLC

*Voted #1 most trusted Interior Paint, Exterior Paint and Exterior Stain brand. Voted #1 most trusted Real Estate Agency. 2025 BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study.

**No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec), age 19 or older. Promotion ends at 11:59PM EST on September 2, 2025. See Official Rules on July 28, 2025 at blog.remax.ca/behrcontest.

1 RE/MAX commissioned an online survey among n=4,000 all-site visitors of REMAX.com and REMAX.ca. The survey was fielded between October 21-November 23, 2024. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample is +/- 3 percentage points.

2 Behr and REMAX conducted an online survey among n=1,100 all-site visitors of REMAX.ca, exposed nation-wide. The survey was fielded between May 18-May 27, 2025. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample is +/- 3 percentage points.

3 Source: 2021 RE/MAX Renovation Investment Report, https://blog.remax.ca/canadian-real-estate-renovation-trends/ Behr and REMAX conducted an online survey among n=1,100 all-site visitors of REMAX.ca, exposed nation-wide. The survey was fielded between May 18-May 27, 2025. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample is +/- 3 percentage points.