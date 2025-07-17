MYOS PET and Leading Veterinarian Urge Action as Weather Extremes Impact Senior Pet Muscle Health

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With climate changes becoming more severe, veterinary sports medicine and rehabilitation expert Dr. Kelly Fishman, DVM, CVA, CCRT, warns that summer heat waves and winter freezes are silently accelerating muscle loss in senior pets. But, MYOS PET , a science-based muscle health brand , is helping veterinarians address the issue with nutrition-based solutions like Fortetropin® .

“Just like humans, dogs and cats naturally lose muscle mass as they age,” said Fishman, founder of Strut Animal Mobility Specialists and veterinary advisory board member at MYOS PET . “But aging isn’t the only cause—extended periods of inactivity, especially when pets are kept indoors due to extreme heat or cold, can also accelerate muscle loss.”

To help prevent weather-related muscle loss and take proactive steps to support muscle health year-round, Fishman encourages pet parents to adjust exercise routines based on seasonal conditions.

During hot summer months, dogs should be walked in the early morning or late evening, when temperatures are cooler. Choosing shaded, grassy areas can help reduce overheating and protect sensitive paw pads. On especially hot days, low-impact activities like swimming in a pool or creating an indoor obstacle course can keep pets moving without risking heat stress.

In colder months, Fishman says preparing your dog's body for movement is important. Gentle spine stretching before going outside can help warm up muscles and reduce the risk of injury. Creating a winter-friendly exercise plan using resistance bands or core-strengthening exercises on stability balls helps improve balance and strength.





To maintain muscle health in all seasons, Fishman recommends incorporating MYOS PET into treatment plans for aging and recovering pets. MYOS PET contains Fortetropin, a natural bioactive compound derived from fertilized raw egg yolk that has been shown to support muscle protein synthesis and reduce muscle loss.





“I recommend MYOS PET with Fortetropin for many of the dogs I rehab and I use it on my own senior cat to improve his energy and mobility,” said Fishman. “Fortetropin is one of the few tools we have that’s backed by credible research and helps preserve muscle through every season.”

In studies , Fortetropin has demonstrated benefits for both dogs and cats , including increased lean muscle mass and improved recovery after orthopedic surgery, without adverse side effects. It is increasingly being used by veterinarians to support long-term mobility in senior, post-surgical, and sedentary pets.

A study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science involving working dogs found that a rigorous endurance training program, including treadmill running and obstacle courses, conducted during the winter and spring months not only enhanced the dogs’ athletic performance, but also improved their ability to tolerate heat in the summer. Researchers observed that the trained dogs developed a kind of internal “thermostat,” enabling their bodies to activate cooling mechanisms, such as panting, more efficiently and at lower temperatures. This helped keep them cooler and reduced the risk of heat-related stress during warmer conditions. Fishman says the findings suggest that staying active does more than just build muscle and strength, it can also condition a dog’s body to better regulate temperature, ultimately improving performance and safety during periods of extreme heat.

