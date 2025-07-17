Preferred Packaging Introduces New Recyclable and Compostable Fiber Trays for Packaged Meals

NORCROSS, Ga., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Packaging, a division of C-P Flexible Packaging, has launched GreenStream™ fiber trays for packaged meals. Made from natural plant fibers, GreenStream™ multi-compartment fiber trays are compostable and curbside recyclable in municipalities with paper recycling collection systems.

The microwave-safe, freezer-safe, ovenable fiber tray includes a peelable liner designed with a tab for easy removal when composting or recycling the tray. This eliminates food particles that could otherwise prevent the tray from being recycled. The PFAS-free tray also provides strength, oil resistance and moisture resistance with no leaking or discoloration.

Composed of bagasse plant fibers and manufactured responsibly without generating wastewater, GreenStream™ fiber trays are an ideal solution for brands converting to sustainable packaging and complying with EPR laws. The engineered surface of the fiber tray is compatible with Preferred Packaging’s recyclable and compostable lidding films, as well as a wide variety of other lidding films.

“GreenStream™ fiber trays give prepared meals a sustainable packaging upgrade without sacrificing performance,” says Chadd Floria, General Manager of Preferred Packaging. “We engineered our fiber trays to provide brands with an economical solution that reduces environmental impact and complies with evolving packaging regulations.”

Preferred Packaging also offers Affirm™ recyclable and compostable lidding films, as well as OmniSeal™ high-efficiency sealing equipment designed to accommodate all volumes and budgets. Additional information can be found at www.prefpkg.com.

About Preferred Packaging

Preferred Packaging is a trusted manufacturer of integrated packaging systems for prepared meals, including multilayer flexible films, thermoformed containers, and tray sealing equipment. The company joined the C-P Flexible Packaging family in 2021, fueling additional growth and expansion. Preferred Packaging is the exclusive manufacturer of Affirm™ lidding films and OmniSeal™ tray sealing equipment. For more information on Preferred Packaging’s efficient solutions for packaging prepared meals, visit www.prefpkg.com.

About C-P Flexible Packaging

Founded in 1958, C-P Flexible Packaging is one of the top flexible packaging manufacturers in the U.S., supporting the growth efforts of many leading consumer packaged goods companies. A portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital, C-P operates ten manufacturing plants across North America and employs over 1,000 people. The company brings together a full portfolio of flexible packaging formats spanning HD printed rollstock, premade pouches, shrink sleeves, stretch sleeves, poly bags, roll-fed labels, peel and reseal packaging, cold-seal flow wrap, compostable and recyclable flexible packaging. For more information on C-P Flexible Packaging, visit www.cpflexpack.com.

