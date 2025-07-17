New Survey Reveals 83% of Users Prefer AI Search Over Traditional Google Searches

Denver, CO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovating with AI, a leading publication focused on artificial intelligence trends and applications, announced the results of a survey revealing that 83% of respondents find AI-powered search tools more efficient than traditional search engines. The survey of frequent AI users highlights a dramatic shift in how consumers are finding information online.

The survey findings come at a time when traditional search is experiencing notable disruption. According to data from Statcounter cited in the report, Google's global market share fell below 90% for the first time since 2015 in October 2024, with the growing popularity of AI-driven search tools like ChatGPT, Grok, and Perplexity AI likely contributing to this decline.

Key findings from the Innovating with AI survey include:

91% of frequent AI users utilize popular large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT for their internet searches

83% of users find AI-powered tools more efficient than traditional search

Users cite the ability to receive cohesive responses without clicking through multiple links as a primary advantage

"AI snippets answer my questions more efficiently and equally accurately at least 75% of the time, and they're only going to improve," said Rob Howard, CEO of Innovating with AI. "This is a good thing for consumers, because there were tons of ethical problems with SEO content, which was often predicated on commissions from products featured on popular pages."

The research indicates that AI search tools are gaining momentum by providing answers in plain language, summarizing complex information, and eliminating the need to navigate through pages of SEO-driven content. Traditional search engines are now responding by incorporating AI-generated summaries into their own results, with Google's AI overviews reaching 1.5 billion monthly active users.

However, the study also identifies challenges facing AI search adoption. The phenomenon of AI "hallucinations"—where language models generate incorrect information—remains a significant concern. Research cited in the report shows that even advanced models can produce false information up to 33% of the time, leading some users to continue relying on traditional search for fact-critical queries.

Despite these challenges, industry experts interviewed for the study suggest that AI search represents an evolution rather than a replacement of traditional search methods. The technology excels at answering exploratory questions and summarizing unfamiliar topics, while traditional search maintains advantages for browsing current news and accessing specific sources.

The full survey report is available at: https://innovatingwithai.com/is-ai-search-replacing-traditional-search/

