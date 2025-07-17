Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025-2029, with 50+ KPIs Across 20+ Countries

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market: Investment Opportunities and Future Outlook Databook - 50+ KPIs Covering EV Market Size by Value and Volume, Vehicle Type, Price Point, Propulsion Type, Location - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market is expected to grow by 14.6% on annual basis to reach US$650.32 billion in 2025.
The electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 18.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 567.65 billion to approximately USD 1.00 trillion.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the global electric vehicle and charging infrastructure industry, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure domains.
With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
It breaks down market opportunities by total vehicle and electric vehicle, drive type, car segment and cars' sub-segment, vehicle class, powertrain, distance range, charging type, propulsion type, vehicle connectivity, vehicle type, and cities. In addition, it provides a snapshot across electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and, charging stations.
The report also segments the market by type of charging infrastructure by charging type, infrastructure by number of installation types, number of charging infrastructure by location, number of charging infrastructure by charging speed, number of charging infrastructure by vehicle, number of charging infrastructure type ac, number of charging infrastructure by type, number of charging infrastructure by connectivity offering insights into end user trends. KPIs in value terms help in gaining an in-depth understanding of end-market dynamics.
Reasons to buy
The report provides a comprehensive overview of global electric vehicle market and infrastructure.
This is a bundled offering, combining 22 country reports, and covering the following key aspects:
- Global market size by value and volume: This report provides detailed market size and forecast data for electric vehicles by value and volume. This data is essential for understanding the current and future potential of the market.
- Global detailed EV market opportunity: This report segments the electric vehicle market by drive segment, car segment, commercial vehicle segment, passenger car segment, commercial vehicle segment, vehicle class, powertrain, distance range, charging type, propulsion type, vehicle type, and cities. This segmentation provides a granular view of the market and helps to identify key growth areas.
- Global EV infrastructure: This report also provides a comprehensive overview of the electric vehicle infrastructure market, including market size and forecast data, along with detailed market segmentation. This information is essential for businesses that are looking to invest in the electric vehicle infrastructure market.
- Global EV market risk assessment: Granular segment level information helps in identifying new business opportunities and risks in the electric vehicle and infrastructure market.
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure Market through 1562 tables and 2024 charts.
Below is a summary of key market segments for each country:
Overall Vehicle Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
- Market Size by Value
- Market Size by Volume
Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast
- Market Size by Value
- Market Size by Volume
Electric Vehicle Market Volume by Drive Segment
- Front Wheel Drive
- Rear Wheel Drive
- All-Wheel Drive
Electric Vehicle Market Value by Car Segment
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
Electric Vehicle Market Value by Passenger Car Segment
- Small Car
- Medium Car
- Crossover Car
- Large Car
- SUV
Electric Vehicle Market Value by Commercial Vehicle Segment
- Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3)
- Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6)
- Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8)
Electric Vehicle Market Value by Vehicle Class
- Low-Priced
- Mid-Priced
- Luxury Class
Electric Vehicle Market Value by Powertrain
- Parallel Hybrid
- Series Hybrid
- Combined Hybrid
Electric Vehicle Market Value by Distance Range
- Up to 150 Miles
- 151-300 Miles
- Above 300 Miles
Electric Vehicle Market Value by Charging Type
- Normal Charging
- Super Charging
Electric Vehicle Market Value by Propulsion Type
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)
Electric Vehicle Market Value by Vehicle Connectivity
- Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H)
- Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G)
- Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V)
- Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X)
Electric Vehicle Market Value by Cities
- Tier 1 Cities
- Tier 2 Cities
- Tier 3 Cities
Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Value
Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Volume
- Number of Charging Infrastructure
- Number of Charging Stations
Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Charging Type
- Alternating Current (AC)
- Direct Current (DC)
Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types
- Fixed Installation Type
- Portable Installation Type
Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Location
- Residential and Destination
- Streets
- Workplaces
- Fleet depots
Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Charging Speed
- Slow
- Fast
- Rapid
- Ultrarapid
Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle
- Passenger Cars
- Buses
- Trucks
- Light Commercial Vehicles
Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC
- Level 1
- Level 2
Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Type
- CSS
- CHAdeMO
- GB/T
- Other
Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity
- Smart Charging Station
- Non-Connected Charging Station
