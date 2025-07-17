Scoop, There It Is! Doughlivery by Ben & Jerry’s Cools Down Torontonians to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day

Toronto, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, when the Toronto heat hits its peak, Ben & Jerry’s is bringing the chill - literally. To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, the iconic ice cream brand will hit the streets with the Doughlivery by Ben & Jerry’s truck, an activation offering the chance of free ice cream and a few extra-sweet surprises designed to help Ben & Jerry’s fans in Toronto beat the heat in the most delicious way possible.

From July 18-20, fans in Toronto can enjoy surprise and delight deliveries on Uber Eats via Doughlivery by Ben & Jerry’s. How does it work? Place a restaurant order on UberEats and you could get a free Ben & Jerry’s pint through their Doughlivery truck. That’s right - surprise ice cream delivered straight to your door, just in time to cool you down when you need it most.

Hungry for more? On National Ice Cream Day, July 20th, Ben & Jerry’s is popping up at The Well from 12pm - 6pm for a limited-time free scoop sesh, bringing the dough to even more of their fans.

Did you know every dairy pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream sold in Canada is churned with 100% Canadian milk and cream at their Simcoe, Ontario creamery — because nothing says local love like ice cream made close to home with legendary chunks and swirls. Whether you’re team Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough or ride-or-die for Half Baked, Ben & Jerry’s classics always deliver.

For more information and updates, visit www.benandjerrys.ca and follow @benandjerrys_ca on social media. Don’t forget to show us how you’re staying cool with #Doughlivery.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $4.5 MM in 2024 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benandjerrys.ca.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

About Unilever in North America

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann’s, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula’s Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

About Unilever in Canada

Our leading brands in Canada include Dove, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, SheaMoisture, TRESemmé, Knorr, Hellmann’s, Breyers, Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Liquid I.V., and OLLY.

For more information on Unilever Canada and visit: www.unilever.ca or www.unilever.ca/fr.

