Shaligram Infotech, A Trusted Microsoft Partner In India, Marks 10 Years With Rebranding And Expanded Global Focus





AHMEDABAD, India, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaligram Infotech, a trusted Microsoft Partner and a leading IT solutions provider based in India marked the completion of its 10 years of industry presence with a proper and effective rebranding strategy. Over the span of 10 years, Shaligram Infotech has been instrumental in delivering innovative, scalable, and reliable technology-driven solutions to its clients spread across the globe.

Being a trusted Microsoft partner, the company delivered numerous benchmark solutions to global clients focused on the suite of business applications covered under Microsoft Dynamics 365. Apart from MS Dynamics 365 specialization, Shaligram also offers end-to-end IT solutions covering multiple platforms and technologies.

This decade of industry excellence reflecting its growth and transformation was marked by the unveiling of a fresh new logo and a redesigned website. The updated identity aligns with the company's roots and values while projecting its global aspirations and evolving capabilities.

A Decade of Global Influence

During the 10 years of journey, Shaligram Infotech expanded its global presence from its base in India and today has its offshore offices spread across the countries like UK, USA, Australia. Over this period, the company has made efforts to meet user expectations while setting its own global standards. What started just as a mere IT service provider expanded over the years into a global digital partner covering several domains including fintech, eCommerce, healthcare, logistics, education, and much more.

“Over these years, Shaligram has had the privilege of working with companies spread across different sectors and geographies. Each project came with its own set of challenges which pushed our team to think beyond borders and develop impactful solutions,” said Ramesh Marand, CEO of Shaligram Infotech.

Strong Microsoft Expertise

As a recognized Microsoft partner, Shaligram Infotech has carried out Dynamics 365 Business Central and CRM implementations for different types of organizations. With a consultative approach and deep domain expertise, Shaligram has been able to let clients get real-time insights, streamline operations, and achieve quick ROI.

New Logo, New Look

Shaligram Infotech went ahead with complete visual transformation and introduced a new logo and an updated website to mark its 10th anniversary in the industry.

The new and updated look reflected its unwavering commitment towards a modern and customer-centric approach as well as the values that shaped the company over the years.

Apart from the visual change, the new design of the website also acted as a platform for its international audience, which communicated about its industry-specific solutions and success stories.

Expanding Global Presence

Shaligram Infotech is working on forging a stronger international strategy to meet the evolving global digital landscape. To meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide, Shaligram offers flexible engagement models that include offering dedicated offshore teams for outsourced development.

“Today, businesses are looking for reliable partners who can solve their business problems and be a part of their success journeys. We at Shaligram are proud to be such a partner for many,” adds Ramesh Marand, CEO of Shaligram Infotech.

About Shaligram Infotech

Shaligram Infotech is a leading Microsoft Partner based in India, offering a range of IT services that include consulting and implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions , cloud-based solutions, custom software development, and more. The company serves clients worldwide with their digital transformation journeys and believes in building long-term relationships.

Looking Ahead

As Shaligram Infotech enters its second decade, it works on building meaningful technology partnerships while delivering value through global collaboration and transparency.

Companies looking for business partners to leverage the power of Microsoft technologies and its platforms, Shaligram can be the best choice with an ambitious global outlook and proven industry expertise.

To learn more, visit https://www.shaligraminfotech.com/

Shaligram Infotech

+91 99099 84567

info@shaligraminfotech.com

India Office: Shaligram Corporates, 3rd Floor, Iscon - Ambli Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380058

USA Office: 1 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC, 27603, USA

Australia Office: Level 36, 71 Eagle Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000, Australia

UK Office: Stanmore Business & Innovation Centre, Howard Road, Stanmore, HA71BT, UK

