Boulevard Raises $80 Million in Series D Funding to Transform the Client Experience for Self-Care Businesses

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulevard ( www.joinblvd.com ), provider of the client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses, today announced that it has raised $80 million in Series D funding led by JMI Equity , a growth equity firm focused on investments in leading software companies, with continued participation from Index Ventures and VMG Partners. The funding enables Boulevard to accelerate the delivery of enterprise capabilities across multiple self-care verticals while fueling increased investment in AI research and development to help customers continue transforming the client experience through smart technology.

“We’re ecstatic about the opportunity to collaborate with the team at JMI Equity and benefit from their extensive experience helping vertical SaaS companies like Boulevard grow and create generational brands,” said Matt Danna, co-founder and CEO, Boulevard. “In addition to accelerating delivery of the enterprise capabilities customers want today, this new round of funding allows us to pour more resources into discovering and developing the most compelling AI features and building the smartest operational systems possible for these experience-centric businesses. We’re excited to take the self-care industry more fully into the era of AI-powered business growth.”

Boulevard’s boundary-pushing innovations, such as Precision Scheduling™ , have already reshaped technology's role in helping self-care businesses deliver seamless client experiences. The game-changing feature on which Boulevard was founded, Precision Scheduling leverages artificial intelligence to analyze booking patterns, appointment durations, and provider availability to suggest the most efficient appointment times. With Precision Scheduling, Boulevard has transformed booking from an arduous, manual, and mostly offline process into a seamless online experience that enables self-care businesses to maximize revenue and exceed the highest of client expectations.

With this new round of funding, the company is positioned to more deeply explore the next generation of intelligence-based technologies for the self-care industry. From using AI to deliver smarter, more customized recommendations for clients, to helping them fine-tune their menu of services and optimize marketing and communications, to developing the most effective packages, promotions, and membership programs possible, Boulevard is poised to help self-care businesses drive greater revenue growth, deliver deeper personalization, and achieve operational excellence.

As part of the Series D investment, Matt Emery, Partner at JMI Equity, has joined Boulevard’s Board of Directors.

“Boulevard is already a clear leader in this fast-growing market, and they’re just getting started,” said Emery. “We’re thrilled to join them on this exciting journey as they continue to transform the client experience in this new era of intelligence-driven technology.”

Fueling growth through innovation

Since its last round of funding in 2022, Boulevard’s revenue has increased by more than 500% as it continues to redefine what’s possible for self-care businesses. Recent enhancements to Boulevard’s platform help customers more seamlessly embed payments into their checkout flow, expand the reach of their commerce and membership programs, and modernize how they market to and communicate with clients.

In addition, as part of its rapid expansion into the fast-growing medspa vertical, Boulevard also launched advanced charting for a more efficient treatment, documentation, and review process, plus technical capabilities, hands-on training, and additional support to help with HIPAA compliance. Less than three years after making its initial foray into the space, Boulevard now powers 15% of the burgeoning U.S. medspa market.

A trusted brand in self-care

Boulevard is now trusted by over 40,000 professionals in more than 5,000 self-care businesses to book more than 2 million monthly appointments and process nearly $5 billion in payments annually. These hair salons, nail salons, medspas, day spas, and barbershops across the U.S. rely on Boulevard for everything from online booking and payment processing to marketing and client communication.

About Boulevard



Boulevard offers the first and only client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses. Boulevard empowers business owners and professionals alike to deliver personable, enjoyable experiences to their clients through online appointment scheduling, messaging, marketing, and payments that are simple, elegant, and reliable. Founded in 2016, Boulevard has earned the trust of thousands of salons, spas, medspas, and barbershops across the nation by delivering the world-class technology and genuine, human, personable service they deserve. To learn more, visit joinblvd.com .

About JMI Equity

Founded in 1992, JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. JMI has partnered and collaborated with countless entrepreneurs, founder-owners, and management teams over the past 33 years. JMI has invested in 190 software businesses, including 100+ cloud investments, 19 IPOs, and completed 120+ exits. Today, the Firm’s portfolio of industry-leading cloud software companies represents $10 billion in combined revenue, $80 billion in aggregate enterprise value, and over 36,000 jobs. For more information, visit www.jmi.com .



