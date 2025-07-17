Coface SA: Coface agrees to acquire Novertur International SA (business-monitor.ch), enhancing its Business Information offer in Switzerland

Coface agrees to acquire Novertur International SA (business-monitor.ch), enhancing its Business Information offer in Switzerland

Paris, 17 July 2025 – 18.30

Coface announces the signing of an agreement to acquire 100% of Novertur International SA.

Novertur International SA, a Swiss startup based in Lausanne, has developed strong digital expertise in managing data on Swiss companies, which it distributes through its platform business-monitor.ch. Launched in 2016, the platform has become a key tool for SMEs and large companies in Switzerland for risk management and B2B prospecting. It offers simple, fast and reliable access to up-to-date information on more than 730,000 active Swiss businesses.

The technological innovations developed by Novertur International SA - particularly in data structuring and user experience - combined with Coface’s expertise in credit risk, will significantly strengthen Coface’s Business Information offering in Switzerland.

This acquisition strengthens the Group's data, technical capabilities and expertise, in full alignment with its strategic plan Power the Core, which aims to enhance its high value-added services while strengthening its local presence.

Florent Schlaeppi, CEO and Founder of business-monitor.ch, commented:

“From day one, we designed business-monitor.ch to be intuitive, fast, and useful for anyone analyzing companies. Joining Coface is a tremendous opportunity to take our mission to the next level by putting our technology at the service of a global player in business risk.”

Christian Moins, Country Manager Coface Switzerland, commented:

“We are particularly excited to welcome the Business Monitor team to Coface. The acquisition of Business Monitor demonstrates Coface’s ambition to establish itself as a key player in Business Information. This transaction significantly strengthens our position in the Swiss market, making Coface an even more attractive partner for its clients. “

The completion of the acquisition remains subject to the usual closing conditions.

