Biochip Market Global Outlook Report 2025, with Focus on Microarrays and Lab-on-a-Chip

The global market for biochip was valued at $16.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach $27.8 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% from 2024 through 2029.



The global biochip market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions, advances in genomics and proteomics, and the rising adoption of personalized medicine. Biochips, which combine several biochemical assays onto a miniaturized platform, are transforming disciplines like drug discovery, disease diagnosis and biomarker studies. Microarrays and lab-on-a-chip technology allow high-throughput screening, allowing researchers and clinicians to analyze biological samples more quickly and accurately.



The increasing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases and point-of-care testing needs drive biochip use in hospitals, pharmaceutical firms and research centers. Technological advances in nanotechnology, microfluidics and biosensors also improve biochip performance, making them more sensitive, cost-effective and scalable. With government initiatives and increased R&D investments in biotechnology and healthcare, the market is poised for substantial expansion in coming years.

The report focuses on the significant trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses patents and emerging technologies related to the market.



The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking and shares of key companies in the global biochip market. There is also a dedicated section on company profiles that provides details about leading companies in the market.



The company profiles offer detailed information about business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments.

For market estimates, data has been provided for 2021 and 2022 as the historic years, 2023 as the base year, with estimates for 2024 and a forecast for 2025 through 2029.



Report Scope

76 data tables and 56 additional tables

An analysis of the current and future global markets for biochip diagnostic products and technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with historic revenue data from 2021 to 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size of and revenue prospects for the global biochip market, along with a market share analysis by product type, technology, application, end-user vertical, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macro-economic factors

A look at the major commercial biochip products and the future potential of each key market segment, emerging technologies, clinical trials, and other new developments

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading biotech companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity, venture fundings and investment outlook

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and BioMerieux



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $27.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview and Market Definition

Technology Background

Technological Infrastructure and Data Integration

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising Demand for Point-of-Care Diagnostics Increasing Investment and Funding in Biochip and Microarray Research Activities Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Generating Demand for Personalized Treatments

Market Restraints and Challenges High Costs Associated with Developing and Implementing Biochip Technology Technical Challenges

Market Opportunities Technological Advances and Automation in the Biochip industry Growing Volume of Clinical Research



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Market Regulations by Agency

The U.S. Federal Regulation CMS Regulation FDA Regulation FTC Regulation

Canada

European Union

The U.K.

China

Japan

Australia

International Standards and Guidelines

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Artificial Intelligence in Biochip Technology for Biomedicine

Advances in DNA and Protein Microarrays

3D Microarrays and Organoid-on-a-Chip

Hydrogel-Based Microarrays

Other Types of 3D Microarrays

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Biochip Market by Product Microarrays (Array-Based Biochips) Microfluidic Biochips (Lab-on-a-Chip) Biochip Equipment and Software Biochip Consumables and Kits

Global Biochip Market by Technology Microarray Technology Microfluidics Technology

Global Biochip Market by Application Genomics Proteomics Disease Diagnostics Drug Discovery and Development

Global Biochip Market by End User Academic and Research Institutes Biopharmaceutical Companies Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Geographic Breakdown

Global Biochip Market by Region Market Size and Forecast North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of World (ROW)



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Breakthrough Technologies and Product Launches

Top Company Rankings

Key Strategies Adopted by Companies

Collaborations and Partnerships

New Product Launch

Expansion and Investment

Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Biochip Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

ESG Performance in the Biochip Market

ESG Practices in the Biochip Industry

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

ESG Risk Ratings

Company Profiles

Abbott

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Ibiochips

Illumina Inc.

Li-Cor Biotech

Micronit

Nutcracker Therapeutics Inc.

Qiagen

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Revvity

Standard Biotools

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

