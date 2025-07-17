Biochip Market Global Outlook Report 2025, with Focus on Microarrays and Lab-on-a-Chip

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biochip Market: Microarrays and Lab-on-a-Chip" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for biochip was valued at $16.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach $27.8 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% from 2024 through 2029.
The global biochip market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions, advances in genomics and proteomics, and the rising adoption of personalized medicine. Biochips, which combine several biochemical assays onto a miniaturized platform, are transforming disciplines like drug discovery, disease diagnosis and biomarker studies. Microarrays and lab-on-a-chip technology allow high-throughput screening, allowing researchers and clinicians to analyze biological samples more quickly and accurately.
The increasing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases and point-of-care testing needs drive biochip use in hospitals, pharmaceutical firms and research centers. Technological advances in nanotechnology, microfluidics and biosensors also improve biochip performance, making them more sensitive, cost-effective and scalable. With government initiatives and increased R&D investments in biotechnology and healthcare, the market is poised for substantial expansion in coming years.
Comprehensive market sizing and forecasting will enable stakeholders to identify high-growth segments and regions, understand competitive dynamics and make informed decisions for strategic planning during the forecast period.
The report focuses on the significant trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses patents and emerging technologies related to the market.
The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking and shares of key companies in the global biochip market. There is also a dedicated section on company profiles that provides details about leading companies in the market.
The company profiles offer detailed information about business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments.
For market estimates, data has been provided for 2021 and 2022 as the historic years, 2023 as the base year, with estimates for 2024 and a forecast for 2025 through 2029.
Report Scope
- 76 data tables and 56 additional tables
- An analysis of the current and future global markets for biochip diagnostic products and technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with historic revenue data from 2021 to 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the size of and revenue prospects for the global biochip market, along with a market share analysis by product type, technology, application, end-user vertical, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macro-economic factors
- A look at the major commercial biochip products and the future potential of each key market segment, emerging technologies, clinical trials, and other new developments
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading biotech companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity, venture fundings and investment outlook
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and BioMerieux
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|136
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$16.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$27.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview and Market Definition
- Technology Background
- Technological Infrastructure and Data Integration
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Point-of-Care Diagnostics
- Increasing Investment and Funding in Biochip and Microarray Research Activities
- Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Generating Demand for Personalized Treatments
- Market Restraints and Challenges
- High Costs Associated with Developing and Implementing Biochip Technology
- Technical Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Technological Advances and Automation in the Biochip industry
- Growing Volume of Clinical Research
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Market Regulations by Agency
- The U.S.
- Federal Regulation
- CMS Regulation
- FDA Regulation
- FTC Regulation
- Canada
- European Union
- The U.K.
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- International Standards and Guidelines
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Artificial Intelligence in Biochip Technology for Biomedicine
- Advances in DNA and Protein Microarrays
- 3D Microarrays and Organoid-on-a-Chip
- Hydrogel-Based Microarrays
- Other Types of 3D Microarrays
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global Biochip Market by Product
- Microarrays (Array-Based Biochips)
- Microfluidic Biochips (Lab-on-a-Chip)
- Biochip Equipment and Software
- Biochip Consumables and Kits
- Global Biochip Market by Technology
- Microarray Technology
- Microfluidics Technology
- Global Biochip Market by Application
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Disease Diagnostics
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Global Biochip Market by End User
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Biochip Market by Region
- Market Size and Forecast
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World (ROW)
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Breakthrough Technologies and Product Launches
- Top Company Rankings
- Key Strategies Adopted by Companies
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- New Product Launch
- Expansion and Investment
- Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Biochip Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- ESG Performance in the Biochip Market
- ESG Practices in the Biochip Industry
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- ESG Risk Ratings
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Biomerieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Ibiochips
- Illumina Inc.
- Li-Cor Biotech
- Micronit
- Nutcracker Therapeutics Inc.
- Qiagen
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- Revvity
- Standard Biotools
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4fa25r
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment