Inspire and Elevate Your Business Ecosystem With New Entrepreneurial Book That Helps Founders Unlock the Power of Collective Entrepreneurship

Charleston, SC, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneurship can feel like a thankless marathon full of defensive plays—defending your intellectual property, your motivations, and your resources to ensure you can “make it.”

However, in a new book by author Luis Gerardo Castillo Lemus, entrepreneurs can turn the “usual” on its head to achieve success in their endeavors.

The Entrepreneur’s Toolkit encourages readers to abandon the safeguarding of business secrets in favor of collaboration and knowledge sharing as integral elements of entrepreneurial success.

“I believe that we are all children of God, and playing small does a disservice to those around us,” he said. “By stepping into our full potential and embracing the greatness within us, we inspire others to do the same.”

Castillo’s book focuses on positioning success as a collective achievement, with the entrepreneur's success positively impacting their surrounding ecosystem.

“Let this book serve as a guide to unlocking your potential, building a strong team, and creating a lasting impact in the world of business.”

The Entrepreneur's Toolkit: 70 Lessons for Turning Vision Into Reality is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Luis G. Castillo is a highly successful entrepreneur, real estate investor, and global trade expert. Originally from Nicaragua, he immigrated to the United States and built a successful career, transitioning from the flower industry to real estate and international trade finance. Founder of Global Trade Insurance Corp, he's recognized as one of EXIM Bank's top producers. Luis has delivered business seminars globally and held leadership roles in various business associations. His real estate investments span multiple regions. Awarded the highest civilian recognition by the U.S. Congress, he's made significant contributions to business and community development. He resides in Miami with his family.

