Growth in municipal water investment steady but industry takes a hit amid US tariff uncertainty

OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest global water market forecast from Global Water Intelligence (GWI) extends projections to 2030, expecting global capital expenditure on water infrastructure to grow at a 3.8% 5-year CAGR despite the shock from United States trade tariffs.

New data from GWI shows that despite uncertainty over the tariffs imposed by the US administration, urgent global drivers like water security concerns, regulation and ageing infrastructure mean utility spending has remained relatively insulated, with more impacts being felt in industrial water spending.

GWI anticipates that heavy industries like chemicals manufacturing, refining & petrochemicals and other industrial manufacturing (including steel and automotives) are likely to be most negatively impacted by the global economic uncertainty, with a reduced water spending outlook as a result.

However, the buildout of data centres to support AI is translating into growing water-related spending in related industries such as power generation. GWI has revised its forecast to account for higher growth in water capital expenditure for power generation in key data centre markets such as the US.

Meanwhile, a combination of regulatory pressure, increasing water stress concerns and a rush to use EU money as a funding cycle ends is expected to see Europe’s utility capital expenditure growth to 2030 outpace that of North America and East Asia/Pacific.

The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are also expected to see solid growth on the back of water and wastewater treatment buildouts to expand service provision and address water scarcity.

Global Water Intelligence (GWI) is the leading market intelligence and events company serving the international water industry.

