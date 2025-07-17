CORRECTION - Ad Age lists Advantage Solutions among 2025 Largest Agencies

ST. LOUIS, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on July 2 by Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV), please note that Advantage’s domestic ranking should have been listed as “12th in the United States” instead of “9th in North America.” It has been removed from the subhead. The corrected release follows:

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV) ranks as the 12th largest agency company in the United States and No. 18 worldwide, according to the Ad Age Agency Report 2025. With revenue of $1.2 billion in 2024, Advantage was one of only two Midwest-based agencies in the top 25 list, which is based on worldwide revenue.

“Our agency work is one of the many ways we’re shaping how people shop and building momentum in the marketplace. We continue to deliver for our clients and customers, infusing high-tech, high-touch, high-value solutions with the creativity and artistry to bring campaigns to life,” says Advantage CEO Dave Peacock.

The Ad Age Agency Report, which evaluates the state of the agency market and includes listings and analysis, cited three major trends emerging in 2025: AI reshaping creativity, evolving client expectations, and agencies being asked to do more with greater precision and agility.

“We’re staying sharp — solving the challenges our clients face today while anticipating what’s next. Our ability to unify sales and marketing delivers an award-winning shopper experience while redefining what’s possible across omnicommerce,” says executive vice president of agency at Advantage and head of AUC and AMP Christi Geary.



Sitting at the intersection of CPGs, retailers and eCommerce, Advantage leads from the center of commerce by connecting people with experiences and products that enrich their lives. The company continues to grow its relationship with the world’s largest retailer, Amazon, and was honored with Amazon’s inaugural Gold Tier award, which recognizes excellence in providing on-time, accurate delivery. Advantage offers a full suite of omnichannel services across the path to purchase including branding; retail media and promotion; creative services; media; marketing technology; events and conferences; packaging design; as well as sampling and demonstration.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it’s creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit YourADV.com.

