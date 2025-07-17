SIX MINING fully upgrades its cloud mining platform to lead a new era of intelligent digital asset mining

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With the rapid development of the blockchain industry and the intensification of the global investment trend of crypto assets, SIX MINING, the world's leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, officially announced today that it has completed a major platform upgrade and launched a new generation of intelligent cloud mining service system, marking that global users will usher in a new era of more efficient, safe and transparent mining.

SIX MINING is committed to breaking the restrictions of traditional mining on equipment, technology and geographical location, and providing global users with "zero threshold, high yield, full custody" cloud mining services. Users do not need to purchase expensive mining machines, do not need to bear high electricity bills and operation and maintenance costs, and only need to purchase computing power contracts through the platform to remotely participate in the mining process of mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and enjoy daily income settlement.

This platform upgrade revolves around the three major directions of "intelligent mining, secure custody, and global layout", and the core highlights are as follows:

1. AI-driven intelligent mining system: maximizing profits

The upgraded SIX MINING platform uses an AI computing power scheduling engine, which can automatically match users with the best mining currency and computing power combination based on real-time electricity prices, currency price fluctuations, network difficulty and mining pool competition, thereby maximizing profits.

The platform system updates the profit prediction model every hour and intelligently schedules loads between mining farms in multiple locations around the world to achieve dynamic mining and flexible allocation. This mechanism is particularly suitable for periods of high currency price fluctuations, effectively reducing risks and improving overall returns.

2. Security upgrade: multi-signature cold wallet + risk control guarantee

In terms of user asset security, SIX MINING introduces multiple security protection systems. All user earnings are settled in real time to the platform's exclusive address, separated by cold and hot wallets and guaranteed by multi-signature technology to prevent any single point attack risk.

At the same time, the platform cooperates with third-party blockchain security companies to monitor the mining pool revenue chain in real time, and has abnormal transaction alarms, address blacklist identification and risk control emergency mechanisms to fully protect user asset security.

3. Global Compliance Mining Farm Layout: Green Energy + Stable Operation

At present, SIX MINING has several large-scale compliant mining farms, all of which are operated with clean energy or industrial surplus electricity, which is not only environmentally friendly, but also can significantly reduce electricity costs.

The platform guarantees more than 98% stable operation time throughout the year, and a dedicated person is responsible for monitoring and maintenance of mining machines. Users do not need to worry about downtime, loss of computing power and other issues. The contract operation status and profit details can be viewed in the background with one click, and the data is transparent and open.

4. Build a global digital asset infrastructure

SIX MINING adheres to the concept of openness and win-win, and is now open to the world:

Financial institutions and payment platforms: explore stable income-type digital asset allocation solutions;

Community operators and promotion alliances: enjoy high rebates and customized promotion support.

The platform has launched multi-language support and API interface systems, which can quickly connect to global resources and help expand revenue and user growth.

5. Development Vision: Let global users equally enjoy blockchain wealth opportunities

The founder of SIX MINING said at the press conference: "Our vision is to bring mining opportunities that were previously only available to institutions and mining farms to every ordinary user through technological and service innovation. Whether you are in the United States, Asia, Europe or Africa, you can easily start your digital asset accumulation journey with just a mobile phone or a computer."

According to statistics, by the end of June 2025, the SIX MINING platform has served more than 50,000 registered users in 45 countries and regions around the world, with cumulative contract investment exceeding US$25 million and a user satisfaction rate of more than 93%.

With the implementation of this round of platform upgrades, SIX MINING is actively preparing for the next product matrix, including fixed investment mining plans, stablecoin income accounts, NFT computing power assetization and other innovative services to create a more diverse and robust crypto asset investment ecosystem.

About SIX MINING

SIX MINING is a global cloud mining service provider headquartered in Singapore, focusing on providing safe, convenient and efficient digital asset mining solutions for global investors. The platform integrates high-quality mining resources from around the world, adopts advanced AI intelligent computing power allocation and multiple security systems, continuously creates stable passive income for users, and helps popularize the value of blockchain.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94d1b60a-59b8-4738-b4fa-6276f8158168