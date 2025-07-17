Toll Brothers Announces New Phase of Luxury Home Sites in Point Hope Community in Charleston, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its Point Hope community in Charleston, South Carolina has released a new phase of home sites. Located within the City of Charleston and just minutes from Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant, and Interstate 526, Point Hope features a stunning Lowcountry setting combined with exceptional amenities and modern conveniences.

Point Hope offers new coastal contemporary home designs featuring 2,135 to 3,922+ square feet, 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, open floor plans, designer kitchens, luxurious first- or second-floor primary bedroom suites, versatile flex and loft spaces, and more. The luxury outdoor living spaces are adjacent to the main living areas, creating a seamless indoor/outdoor living experience. Homes are priced from the mid-$700,000s.





“This new phase of home sites provides home shoppers with even more opportunities to live in a luxury community with unmatched amenities and conveniences,” said Jason Simpson, Group President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. “With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, Point Hope offers the best in luxury living in a desirable Lowcountry location.”

Point Hope residents will enjoy an ideal lifestyle, with new construction homes near an established Publix-anchored shopping center and other conveniences, all within a stunning natural setting. Residents enjoy a wide variety of amenities, including an onsite pool, nature and exercise trails, bikeways and parks. In addition, children may attend highly regarded Berkeley County schools, including Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle, and High Schools.

Residents will have easy access to the future Doolittle Park, which will offer two outdoor pools, racket sport courts including pickleball, a recreational center, an additional play park, and more. The community also features a miles-long trail network that connects residents with shops, dining, professional services, schools, parks, and recreation.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home before the end of the year.

The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at 1017 Harriman Lane in Charleston. For more information on Point Hope and Toll Brothers communities throughout the Charleston area, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

