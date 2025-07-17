Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Bulverde, Texas

BULVERDE, Texas, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest San Antonio-area community, Toll Brothers at Thornebrook, is coming soon to Bulverde, Texas. This Toll Brothers community, located at 1018 Rapidan Lane in Bulverde, is expected to open for sale in fall 2025.

This exclusive gated neighborhood by Toll Brothers will offer modern single-family home designs on expansive one-acre home sites. Homes will feature contemporary floor plans with 4 to 5 bedrooms and three- or four-car garages. Pricing is anticipated to start from the upper $900,000s.

Located within the expansive Thornebrook master plan, Toll Brothers at Thornebrook will provide residents with access to 90 acres of open space, a six-acre neighborhood park, and over four miles of picturesque trails. The community is served by the highly acclaimed Comal Independent School District, including Rahe Bulverde Elementary School, Spring Branch Middle School, and Smithson Valley High School.





“Our future Toll Brothers neighborhood within Thornebrook will offer spacious one-acre home sites and the rare opportunity to build a personalized luxury home within the well-established and highly desirable Bulverde area,” said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio. “Home shoppers won’t want to miss the opportunity to create their new dream home in this sought-after gated community.”

Residents will enjoy a prime location just 25 minutes from San Antonio International Airport and close to premier shopping and dining including Village at Stone Oak and Stone Ridge Market. Nearby recreational destinations include TPC San Antonio and Canyon Springs Golf Club.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the San Antonio area include Toll Brothers at George’s Ranch, Toll Brothers at Enchanted Bluff, Toll Brothers at Caliza Reserve and Regency at Esperanza (55+).

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Thornebrook, call (877) 500-0508 or visit TollBrothersatThornebrook.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

