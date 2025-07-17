Hagerty Family Books Announces the Release of Cabal, the Second in the Dane Cooper Series

LAKERIDGE, Va., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagerty Family Books is excited to announce the release of Cabal. Cabal is the long-awaited sequel to the award-winning book; Jones Point by author Sean Hagerty. Jones Point, the first novel in the Dane Cooper Series, captured 1st place in the 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards for Suspense and Thrillers. Cabal continues Dane Cooper’s journey from Jones Point and is now available wherever books are sold.

WE HUNT THE MONSTERS WHO HUNT OUR CHILDREN.

As a Special Operations soldier, Dane Cooper was trained and tested to handle the toughest, most dangerous situations around the world. In Jones Point, he was not, however, prepared for the abduction of his daughter. That kidnapping sends him into a downward spiral, the depths of which are unknown even to Dane. But a lifeline is thrown to him by a mysterious cabal, which sees his skills as paramount to helping others. Now investigating other grieving parents' cases, Dane must conceal his efforts from the zeal of an FBI agent hot on the trail of the vigilante cabal, a dedicated Virginia Bureau of Investigation team, and an elusive network of monsters at the center of it all. Punishing the wicked while searching for his little angel, Dane must also overcome the struggle with his own demons.

In Cabal, Dane Cooper beats against the tide to continue the search for his abducted daughter, Angela. His involvement with The Cabal, a mysterious group of grieving parents, intensifies as their efforts become bolder and more brazen. From a high-profile assault upon sex traffickers in Savannah to a clandestine military operation in Somaliland, Dane brings the fight to those who would harm children. At every turn, members of The Cabal must stay out of the crosshairs of Carl Blanchard's new FBI task force and Virginia Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agents Patterson and Stills. And this time, the Keeper and his disciples are fighting back.

The hunters have become the prey as Cabal members are viciously attacked in their homes. The savage killer is a ghost, torturing and murdering them one by one as he moves his way up the hierarchy. Dane, Sam, and Jack race against time to protect their members before the club is eradicated.

Nobody is safe.

Sean Hagerty is a retired Special Operations Soldier with over 25 years of experience. He spent his younger years training and conducting combat operations with the 1st of the 75th Ranger Regiment. After nine years, in 2005, he was selected for and assigned to a Special Operations unit at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. There he spent sixteen years and finished his military career, retiring as a Sergeant Major. He received several awards and decorations throughout his career including three Bronze Stars.

Sean currently works for the Department of Defense Science Board as the Senior Advisor. “The Defense Science Board (DSB) is charged with solving tough, technical, national security problems for the Secretary of Defense, the Deputy Secretary of Defense, the Under Secretaries of Defense, the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other senior Department officials.” His wife Misty is an Executive Officer at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. Their children Courtney, Travis, Samantha, and Delaney all live in the Washington D.C. area and are thriving, growing and traveling along their own paths. The grandchildren Rowen, Jameson, and Wren keep Sean and Misty busy.

Sean Hagerty has combined over 25+ years of service in the Special Operations community and deep-rooted research instincts from years of academic pursuits in history to tell this story. This story was written mostly in the plush seats of the daily Tackett's Mill/Pentagon commuter bus and the shaky bucket seats of the Franconia Springfield/Largo blue metro line. However, a few chapters were written while traveling for work, taking advantage of uninterrupted thoughts on an airliner. One chapter was even written during an evening break while on a business trip aboard the USS Nimitz CVN 68 aircraft carrier out in the Pacific Ocean.

Cabal all came together during evening edits in his home shared with Misty, in Lakeridge, Virginia. Jones Point was the first novel in the Dane Cooper series. Cabal is the second.

Readers can learn more about Sean at authorseanhagerty.com and follow him at Sean.Hagerty.73 on Facebook/Instagram and @seanhagerty850 on TikTok.

