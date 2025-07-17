TSI Launches Expanding Capabilities of OmniTrak™ Environmental Monitoring Solution

Shoreview, MN, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated, a global leader in data-driven solutions, is proud to announce a significant expansion to the TSI OmniTrak™ Solution – an integrated platform revolutionizing occupational and industrial hygiene investigation surveys, as well as indoor air quality (IAQ) assessments. This ecosystem – comprised of a handheld device, a suite of modules and automated reporting – now includes a Core module which measures particulate matter (PM), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), temperature, relative humidity and barometric pressure, all in one powerful module.

The Core module captures the key parameters professionals rely on during IAQ investigations and workplace inspections. In addition to the Core module, users can also select from an entire suite of modules, including formaldehyde, ammonia, chlorine, carbon monoxide, sound and more.

With the addition of the Core module, TSI OmniTrak™ Solution is ideal for a wide range of air quality and environmental monitoring applications, making it a versatile tool across industries. It supports ventilation effectiveness testing and IAQ studies in commercial buildings, hospitals and schools. The solution is also well-suited for occupational hygiene surveys, enabling the identification and assessment of potential airborne hazards in the workplace.

With its ability to deploy multiple modules simultaneously, TSI OmniTrak™ Solution excels at identifying air quality hot spots, and performing pre- and post-remediation air testing to validate the success of corrective actions. Additionally, the system supports manufacturing quality control by monitoring environmental conditions that can impact product integrity, helping ensure compliance and consistency in production environments.

“Customers have asked for the ability to measure CO 2 , pressure, temperature and humidity with TSI OmniTrak Solution, and we have delivered,” said Ketan Mehta, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at TSI Incorporated. “Expanding the TSI OmniTrak platform allows us to better equip professionals across a wide range of industries with the tools they need to collect and analyze critical data – driving greater efficiency and impact in their work.”

Users can easily manage and analyze data from the Core module using TSI Link™ Report Creator, just as they would with any other TSI OmniTrak module. With a few simple clicks, automated, customizable reports are generated in Microsoft Excel®, making analyses quick and easy. The Report Creator application offers dozens of customizable workbooks that streamline environmental analysis; including tools for A/B comparisons, correlation analysis, trend tracking, noise exposure assessment, hearing protection selection, inhalation exposure evaluation, spatial mapping, and more – empowering users to turn complex data into meaningful, decision-driven insights. The Core module is the latest example of how – with the TSI OmniTrak Solution – efficiency meets intelligence.

To learn more, visit tsi.com/OmniTrak.

